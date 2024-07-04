Gleeson: Ireland must be 'pragmatic' against England and France with play-off implications

EILEEN GLEESON SAYS IRELAND must be pragmatic in their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and France as the play-offs loom.

Ireland round out the Group of Death against the European champions in Norwich on Friday 12 July, and France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh four days later.

They are yet to register a point — or score a goal — as they sit bottom of the group after four defeats, but Gleeson’s side are guaranteed a play-off as the top two qualify directly for Switzerland 2025.

Ireland are in a direct race with Poland for the final seeded play-off place, which would mean an easier route: they are both on zero points, while Ireland’s goal difference (-7) is marginally better than Poland’s (-10).

A result in the upcoming double-header would be “huge” and the play-off implications will shape the Irish approach.

“Simple answer is yes,” head coach Gleeson said as she named a 26-player squad yesterday. “We do have to be pragmatic.

“We had to acknowledge that in the previous games. We will be without the ball more than we will be with the ball. You’re trying to keep a zero, not concede.

“It has to be a starting point, the value of a point. We can’t be overly cavalier.

“If everyone was being honest, this is the realistic position we all thought we were going to be in, and it’s what we’re in. It’s always about the long-term view of qualification for the Euros.”

This July window — owing to an Olympic year — is a “challenging” one, with the majority of the players’ club seasons finishing in April and May. A four-day preparation camp was put on for those available last week, while they will reconvene in Dublin on Sunday.

Gleeson shares the widespread opinion that the women’s football calendar needs a relook.

“Yeah. The July window isn’t normally there. There’s been a lot of discussion and it’s far from ideal for anybody who has had a long season. The qualifiers were front-loaded, which is intense for everybody. It’s a tricky period. There is a new calendar that’s been put out by Fifa to change the windows.”

The Dubliner also voiced her concern around significant issues in the Championship.

Reading have withdrawn from the English second-tier for the 2024/25 season due to financial issues, and will instead play the fifth-tier. The Daily Mail are reporting that Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, are planning to pay their women’s players a salary of just £9,000 (€10,600) a year next season.

Tyler Toland plays for Blackburn, while Jessie Stapleton finished the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Reading from West Ham.

“It’s concerning in the immediacy,” Gleeson said. “We have players at those clubs and in the broader scheme of things women’s football has grown. There’s still a gap between the top and lower levels, certainly around the financial investment.

“Reading are in an awful position and I don’t know too much about the Blackburn situation because it only broke last night.

“It’s important that there’s parity for the girls across high performance environments, they’re paid appropriately and standards are kept. We’re seeing some Championship clubs have some really challenging experiences, It’s concerning in that front.”

Gleeson confirmed that a women’s U23 team is taking precedence over home-based training sessions and that the search for a new assistant coach will begin after this window following the departure of Rhys Carr. She hailed another, Emma Byrne, as she pursues her top-end coaching badges.

Byrne, Áine O’Gorman and Rianna Jarrett are on the Uefa A Licence course, while Laura Heffernan recently completed her Uefa Pro Licence. The DLR Waves manager becomes just the third Irish woman to secure the qualification, after Gleeson and Sue Ronan, and Gleeson is delighted to see the recent developments.

“I saw a picture this week of Áine, Emma and Rianna — I love to see it. What needs to happen is progression and retention of those female coaches and they get exposed into high performance environment so they get placed with international teams in same way as men’s players do.

“These players have so much to give back. I have the benefit of working with Emma Byrne every day. The torment of it as well!”