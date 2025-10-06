5 key storylines after an action-packed GAA club weekend

Compiled by Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole

*****

1. Defeat in Kerry leaves Dr Crokes in strange situation

Dr Crokes savoured the success last season that ensured they grasped the Bishop Moynihan Cup for the first time in six seasons. The defence of their title ended at the first hurdle, Mid Kerry confirming their status as a formidable outfit by taking down the Killarney kingpins at a windswept Austin Stack Park on Saturday night. A late scoring drive yielded goals for Eoin Clifford and Ciaran Kennedy to get the divisional team, who list three finals between 2020 and 2023, over the line.

The curious outcome for Dr Crokes is while they are knocked out of the Kerry county championship, their 2025 football future remains uncertain. Their prowess in landing another club title recently, means they must now sit back and observe if a divisional team lands the county title on 2 November. Should that scenario arise, Dr Crokes will be preparing for Munster club duty, the Kerry reps in action on 23 November at the semi-final stage.

*****

2. Football giants falling in Dublin

With Dr Crokes going down in Kerry, it was a weekend of big shocks all round as two recent All-Ireland football club champions were ejected from the Dublin championship.

Reigning Andy Merrigan holders Cuala were turned over by a second-half surge from Ballyboden St Enda’s, with Daire Sweeney chipping in with two goals, the second one coming deep into injury time to relive Cuala of their county, provincial and All-Ireland titles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kilmacud Crokes were sensationally beaten by Na Fianna, who had captain James Doran to thank for popping up with a late winner, despite Crokes getting 1-11 from Shane Walsh, including three two-pointers.

After four successive Dublin final appearances, Kilmacud will not contest this year’s decider. We’re now left with 2019 champions Ballyboden taking on Na Fianna, who last won this championship back in 2001.

A date for the diaries 🗓️



A huge Go-Ahead Ireland Senior 1 Football Final to look forward to in two weeks time ⏳@clgNaFianna will go head-to-head with @Bodengaa for the right to crowned Champions 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CIyxK8oIYf — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 5, 2025

*****

3. Here comes the Johnnies in Antrim

It was a perfect storm in Dunsilly on Saturday, when St John’s finally dethroned reigning champions and seeking a three-peat, Ruairí Óg Cushendall in the Antrim senior hurling semi-final.

The champions had talisman Neil McManus sent off for a questionable challenge, and that gave St John’s, with Conor Johnston in sensational form, a source of hope. St John’s had featured in a number of county semi-finals in recent years and put on record their desire to play such a game away from north Antrim.

With their own Corrigan Park obviously not valid to host such a fixture, it went to Dunsilly.

The last county hurling title they won was in 1973, and they now face Loughgiel, who beat Dunloy on Sunday, in the decider.

*****

Related Reads Dr Crokes knocked out in Kerry, Kilcormac-Killoughey survive Birr scare State of play guide to the 2025 GAA senior club football and hurling championships

4. The Townies break through at last in Clare

A red letter day in Ennis. The Townies long wait to reach the Clare senior hurling summit ended after 35 years. Éire Óg Ennis wiped away the frustration and disappointment generated by the series of reversals they suffered in recent times, defeating Clooney-Quin by 0-17 to 0-12 to take home the Canon Hamilton trophy.

The one-point final loss in 2022 against Ballyea stands out as a winning opportunity that slipped away, but they also lost the 2019 quarter-final by three points, the 2020 semi-final by a point, the 2021 semi-final by three points, the 2023 quarter-final by three points, and the 2024 quarter-final by two points.

That’s a lot of heartbreak packed into a short spell, but with former Clare boss Gerry O’Connor at the helm, their unit showed the resolve and strength to triumph in this final, the star quality of David Reidy and Shane O’Donnell landing six points between them.

The feel-good factor in their club will swell further if they triumph in next Sunday’s football decider and clinch a historic double. Chasing a fourth title in five seasons, the Éire Óg football wing are in the midst of a golden period

*****

5. Return of the Mac in Tyrone

The bush telegram in Tyrone had been humming all week, and so it came to pass. Conor McKenna of Brisbane Lions was supposedly heading off on his stag do to America, but instead did something quite different.

As it was, he was sent onto the field shortly after half-time by manager Aidan McElroy to help assist Eglish St Patrick’s beat the Moy in the Tyrone intermediate semi-final.

Eglish have won this competition twice before and now McKenna – believed to have been offered a one-year extension to his AFL deal, will prepare for a county final against Clonoe, conquerors of Aghaloo in the other semi-final.