Ireland international Ellen Molloy set for temporary US move in May

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Ellen Molloy will join Pittsburgh Riveters SC in May on a short-term agreement with new club Shamrock Rovers.

The shock 2026 USL W League move comes after Molloy’s dramatic recent switch to Rovers from Wexford.

The 42 understands it to be temporary, with Molloy expected to return after the non-professional USL season ends in mid-July to play out the remainder of the Women’s Premier Division season in Tallaght.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the 21-year-old midfielder. Wexford recently announced that she would be staying at the club for 2026, but confirmed her departure just days later, before the Hoops unveiled her as their marquee signing last Friday.

Ireland ➡️ Riveters 💪



Join us in welcoming Ellen Molloy to the team! Be sure to read more about her impressive career, including time with the Ireland National Team here: https://t.co/n129PN8lWI pic.twitter.com/2fwUz8QHOy — Pittsburgh Riveters SC (@RivetersSC) January 29, 2026

Pittsburgh Riveters SC said on Thursday that they had reached an agreement to bring the seven-cap Irish international to the club.

“She will join the Riveters this May after playing for Rovers during spring,” a statement confirmed.

“We are delighted to welcome Ellen to Pittsburgh,” head coach Scott Gibson added.

“She has played at the highest level internationally, and her experience in Ireland will help elevate our team and the players around her.

“She is an excellent attacking player and will bring a creative edge that will have our supporters on the edge of their seats. Ellen is a great competitor and leader and is exactly the character we want in our locker room.”

Molloy is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Irish women’s football, having burst on the scene at Wexford Youths before making her senior international debut aged 16 against Ukraine in 2020.

The Kilkenny native has earned seven caps since, with an ACL injury hampering her progress. Molloy was most recently called up to Carla Ward’s squad for last summer’s international friendlies against USA.

At club level, she won the FAI Cup and All-Island Cup with Wexford either side of a short stint in the England’s WSL 2 with Sheffield United.

Pittsburgh Riveters finished top of their geographical division last season to qualify for the USL playoffs, but bowed out at the first hurdle following a 2-0 defeat to Minnesota Aurora FC. Utah United reigned supreme after beating North Carolina Courage U23s in the final.

The Women’s Premier Division season, meanwhile, begins on Saturday 14 March.