Walshe reaches 200m Individual Medley semi-finals at World Aquatic Championships

ELLEN WALSHE HAS booked her place in the semi-finals of the 200m Individual Medley at the World Aquatic Championships in Singapore.

Ranked 18th ahead of the race, Walshe impressed to claim fourth in her heat in a time of 2:11.45, which is the fifth-fastest time of her career. She progresses to this afternoon’s final at 1pm Irish time in 10th place overall.

Ellie McCartney made her World Championships (LC) debut in the same event, clocking the second-fastest time of her career in 2:13.86. The National Centre Limerick swimmer will return to the pool on Thursday in the 200m Breaststroke.

Meanwhile, Daniel Wiffen swam 3:47.57 to open his World Championships in the 400m Freestyle.

”I was pretty disappointed with the overall time,” Wiffen said after his race. “I didn’t follow the race plan I was meant to go. Honestly though I’m happy, it’s a warm-up for my main events later in the week, I’m looking forward to the 800m in the next two days.”

Wiffen added that he had appendicitis in June but that he has made a full recovery.

“So I had appendicitis about five weeks ago, obviously I’m hopefully fully covered at this point, I’m not letting it affect me at this World Championships, I’m here to race and race fast.”

The Olympic Champion in the 800m Freestyle returns to the pool for that event on Tuesday morning, where he will be first looking to secure a top eight finish in the heats, and advance to the final on Wednesday.

Eoin Corby swam a season’s best of 1:00.63 in the 100m Breaststroke heats. He will return for the 200m Breaststroke, his main event, on Thursday.

Shane Ryan opened his Championships in the 50m Butterfly preliminary where he finished in 23.46. Ryan returns to the pool on Friday for the 50m Freestyle.

The World Aquatics Masters Championships took place in Singapore over the weekend, where Ireland claimed three medals.

Cork Masters’ Jane Jolly defended her 2024 World Title in the Women’s 3K 70-74 Age Group, winning gold in 1:10.38. In the 60-64 Age Group, Ennis Masters’ Norma Cahill took silver in 51.26.

There was also silver for Ireland in the Men’s 3K Aer Lingus Masters where Boyd Freeman claimed silver in the 60-64 Age Group in 49.16.

The pool element of the Masters Championships will start on 7 August, with over 40 Irish Masters swimmers set to compete.

World Aquatics Day 1 Heats Sunday 27 July

Women 200m Individual Medley

Ellen Walshe – 2:11.45 (10th) Q/SF

Ellie McCartney – 2:13.86 (25th)

Men 400m Freestyle

Daniel Wiffen – 3:47.57 (16th)

Men 50m Butterfly

Shane Ryan – 23.46 (28th)

Men 100m Breaststroke

Eoin Corby – 1:00.63 (21st)

Day 1 Finals Schedule Sunday 27 July

Women 200m Individual Medley SF

Ellen Walshe – 1pm (IRL)