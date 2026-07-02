Man City confirm deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST MIDFIELDER Elliot Anderson will complete his move to Manchester City on his return from the World Cup after a deal was concluded between the two clubs.

The 23-year-old, currently preparing for a last-16 tie with Mexico, completed his medical in Kansas – where the national team are based – and will formally make the switch when England’s involvement is over.

“Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson,” said a City statement.

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“The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England.

“In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course.”

There had been reports Anderson would fetch a British record fee of £130 million (€151.75 million), but sources have indicated the deal comes in under the £125m (€146 million) fee Liverpool paid Newcastle for Alexander Isak last summer.

Reports suggest the fee is closer to £116m (€135.4 million), which is still a club record for City.

Anderson is the first signing of the post-Pep Guardiola era and provides a huge boost to new manager Enzo Maresca, whose return to the club was confirmed earlier this week.

He has started all four World Cup matches and during England’s preparation camp national team boss Thomas Tuchel described him as the “full package”.

“He’s a top player. There’s nothing more to say, he’s the full package. I’m happy that he’s with us on that kind of level and he’s a key player for us,” he said.