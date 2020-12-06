Elyounoussi rescues a point for struggling Celtic at home to St Johnstone

PRESSURE CONTINUES TO mount on Celtic manager Neil Lennon after his side’s ailing bid to win a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title was hit by another setback.
The nine-in-a-row champions needed an 83rd-minute equaliser from substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi to salvage a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at Celtic Park.
Elyounoussi scored with his first touch after Chris Kane put the visitors in front three minutes earlier.
On the back of Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County earlier today, Celtic now trail their Glasgow rivals by 13 points, although they do have two games in hand.
Amid a dismal run of form, Lennon’s side have won just twice in their last 12 outings in all competitions.
