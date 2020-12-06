BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 6 December 2020
Advertisement

Elyounoussi rescues a point for struggling Celtic at home to St Johnstone

Neil Lennon’s side have now won just twice in their last 12 games in all competitions.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 5:12 PM
18 minutes ago 930 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5290643
Celtic manager Neil Lennon pictured during his side's game against St Johnstone today.
Image: PA
Celtic manager Neil Lennon pictured during his side's game against St Johnstone today.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon pictured during his side's game against St Johnstone today.
Image: PA

PRESSURE CONTINUES TO mount on Celtic manager Neil Lennon after his side’s ailing bid to win a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title was hit by another setback.

The nine-in-a-row champions needed an 83rd-minute equaliser from substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi to salvage a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

Elyounoussi scored with his first touch after Chris Kane put the visitors in front three minutes earlier.

On the back of Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County earlier today, Celtic now trail their Glasgow rivals by 13 points, although they do have two games in hand.

Amid a dismal run of form, Lennon’s side have won just twice in their last 12 outings in all competitions.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie