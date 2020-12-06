Elyounoussi rescues a point for struggling Celtic at home to St Johnstone

Celtic manager Neil Lennon pictured during his side's game against St Johnstone today.

PRESSURE CONTINUES TO mount on Celtic manager Neil Lennon after his side’s ailing bid to win a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title was hit by another setback.

The nine-in-a-row champions needed an 83rd-minute equaliser from substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi to salvage a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

Elyounoussi scored with his first touch after Chris Kane put the visitors in front three minutes earlier.

On the back of Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County earlier today, Celtic now trail their Glasgow rivals by 13 points, although they do have two games in hand.

Amid a dismal run of form, Lennon’s side have won just twice in their last 12 outings in all competitions.