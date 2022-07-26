Ireland international Emily Whelan joins Glasgow City from Birmingham

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL FORWARD Emily Whelan has left Women’s Super League club Birmingham City for Scottish Women’s Premier League side Glasgow City.

The 19-year-old made 16 appearances in the WSL for the Brummies last season after joining in 2021 from Shelbourne.

Advertisement

Whelan, who has been capped four more times by the Republic of Ireland since her senior international bow in 2018, will team up with compatriots Clare Shine, Claire Walsh and Aoife Colvill at Petershill and will be managed by Eileen Gleeson, who previously worked with her in the national-team setup.

Whelan said of her move: “I am delighted to have signed with Glasgow City FC. I’m excited to play alongside amazing players and work with incredible staff. I am really looking forward to this new adventure and I can’t wait to get started.”

Glasgow head coach Gleeson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Emily to Glasgow City FC.

“Having worked with her at the Irish national team and watched her develop within the Irish national league, as well as progress to professional football, I have no doubt that Emily will make an impact for Glasgow City and provide plenty of excitement for the fans.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“Emily is a dynamic striker, always a threat with the ball and always active without the ball. Her signing adds to the exciting line-up of Glasgow City’s attacking summer signings of Desirée Monsiváis, Kinga Kozak and Dilan Bora, and hopefully adds to the list of fan favourites.”