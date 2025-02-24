France heavyweight Meafou doubtful for Ireland showdown due to lung infection

FRANCE SECOND-ROW Emmanuel Meafou is a doubt for next month’s Six Nations showdown with Ireland after missing training with his club Toulouse on Monday.

Meafou, 26, who weighs 145kg, was absent from Les Bleus’ 73-24 win over Italy on Sunday due to a lung infection.

The victory in Rome kept France’s title hopes alive before the trip to face table-topping Ireland in Dublin on 8 March, with England the only other side left in the race to win the Six Nations.

Meafou’s club team-mate Romain Ntamack was present at training and is likely to feature at Lansdowne Road after ending his suspension.

The fly-half was banned for two games after making a high tackle on Wales’ Ben Thomas in France’s first round win.

Antoine Dupont’s usual half-back partner has been included in a list of 19 players rested from this weekend’s French Top 14 games.

Ntamack will join up with the France squad at their training base on Friday, while Meafou was excluded from the group of players.

Winger Damian Penaud was named alongside Ntamack after being dropped from the visit to the Italian city.

Theo Attissogbe started instead of Penaud but the Pau winger is not included.

Full-back Leo Barre is the other starter from the victory at the Stadio Olimpico not on the list, despite scoring twice.

