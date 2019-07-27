This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Enable shows guts and class to fend off Crystal Ocean and claim King George VI Chase

The brilliant daughter of Nathaniel showcased her typically immense attitude on Saturday evening.

By Racing Post Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 9:42 PM
1 hour ago 534 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4743279
Enable and Frankie Dettori (right) get the better of Crystal Ocean and James Doyle to win The King George VI.
Image: Julian Herbert
Enable and Frankie Dettori (right) get the better of Crystal Ocean and James Doyle to win The King George VI.
Enable and Frankie Dettori (right) get the better of Crystal Ocean and James Doyle to win The King George VI.
Image: Julian Herbert

HORSERACING SUPERSTAR ENABLE demonstrated astonishing guts and class to fend off Crystal Ocean, the highest-rated horse on the planet, in an epic King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes duel at Ascot.

Triumphing in her 11th straight contest and ninth consecutive Group 1, the brilliant daughter of Nathaniel showcased her typically immense attitude to scoop the race for the second time under Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden and owner Prince Khalid Abdullah.

The Andre Fabre-trained Waldgeist, who finished third to Crystal Ocean in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes last time, followed the pair home.

Dettori, who has developed a remarkable partnership with the prolific mare, said: “I’m exhausted emotionally. Wow. She’s obviously good but she’s also very brave. I’m lost for words. What a great reception she’s had.

“She’s brilliant. The second [Crystal Ocean] is a great horse, I knew he was the one to beat. We gave the public what they came to see and they got a fantastic horserace.”

Betfair took the stance to push Enable out to 7-4 (from 6-4) for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with the wondermare poised to attempt a stunning hat-trick in the feature autumn Group 1.

- Brian Fleming; for more visit the Racing Post.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie