Enable shows guts and class to fend off Crystal Ocean and claim King George VI Chase

Enable and Frankie Dettori (right) get the better of Crystal Ocean and James Doyle to win The King George VI.

HORSERACING SUPERSTAR ENABLE demonstrated astonishing guts and class to fend off Crystal Ocean, the highest-rated horse on the planet, in an epic King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes duel at Ascot.

Triumphing in her 11th straight contest and ninth consecutive Group 1, the brilliant daughter of Nathaniel showcased her typically immense attitude to scoop the race for the second time under Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden and owner Prince Khalid Abdullah.

The Andre Fabre-trained Waldgeist, who finished third to Crystal Ocean in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes last time, followed the pair home.

Dettori, who has developed a remarkable partnership with the prolific mare, said: “I’m exhausted emotionally. Wow. She’s obviously good but she’s also very brave. I’m lost for words. What a great reception she’s had.

“She’s brilliant. The second [Crystal Ocean] is a great horse, I knew he was the one to beat. We gave the public what they came to see and they got a fantastic horserace.”

Betfair took the stance to push Enable out to 7-4 (from 6-4) for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with the wondermare poised to attempt a stunning hat-trick in the feature autumn Group 1.

- Brian Fleming; for more visit the Racing Post.

