Enda Stevens returns to Shamrock Rovers - 'He will bring that know-how and quality'

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE announced the signing of Enda Stevens, who circles back to the League of Ireland double winners after a 14-year career in England.

The Republic of Ireland international returns to home soil ahead of the 2026 season, aged 35.

Stevens won two league titles with the Hoops in 2010 and 2011. Having previously represented UCD and St Patrick’s Athletic, he also helped Rovers become the first League of Ireland club to make European group stage football.

After a colourful career across the water with Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Stoke City, among others, the Dublin-born left-back returns to Tallaght Stadium.

“We are absolutely delighted,” manager Stephen Bradley told shamrockrovers.ie.

“Enda has been training with us for the last few weeks, he’s someone who’s had a brilliant career at a really high level. He will bring that know-how and quality to the group which is really important.

“We’ve always stayed in touch. I played with Enda also. Any time he’s been home from England, he has come in and been around the group, done bits of training with us and used the training ground.

“So we’ve always had that sort of relationship and when I knew Enda and his family wanted to move home, it was a natural progression to try and get him to Rovers. He’s been in training the last five or six weeks and we’re delighted to get it done.”

🗣️ ''You see how good of a place this is, the lads have been brilliant and so successful and I just want to be a part of that'' pic.twitter.com/zwXlEQgPo6 — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) November 28, 2025

Stevens departed the Hoops in 2012, when he signed for Villa. He made his Premier League debut against Manchester United at Villa Park that season, while loan spells followed at Notts County, Doncaster Rovers (twice) and Northampton Town.

He joined Portsmouth in June 2015, soon establishing himself as a key player: he was instrumental in their promotion to League One in 2016/17, named in the EFL and PFA teams of the season, and recognised with player of the year awards.

Stevens went on to shine at Sheffield United, making 192 appearances across a six-year spell and helping the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League. He clocked up 39 appearances at Stoke thereafter, and has been without a club since his contract expired at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Internationally, Stevens has won 26 caps for Ireland since making his debut against USA under Martin O’Neill in June 2018. He was last included in a squad for a June 2024 international friendly against Portugal.

His experience and versatility will now be key for Rovers. “When you look at the level Enda has played at throughout his career, he will be a really important player for us on the pitch, that’s the number one reason he’s here,” Bradley added.

“But he can also help the likes of Cory O’Sullivan and Igor Vassenin and other young players in the club that play in a similar position. He’ll be able to help them develop and they can only learn from Enda which is a big positive.”