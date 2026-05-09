Heartwarming moment as Seán Cox presents special jersey to Liverpool's Mo Salah

THERE WAS A heartwarming moment today as Liverpool fan, Seán Cox made a special presentation to Mohamed Salah ahead of his departure from the club.

A native of Dunboyne, Seán Cox suffered a severe brain injury in a vicious unprovoked attack before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Roma in 2018.

He was in Anfield this weekend where he presented Salah with a special St. Peter’s Dunboyne GAA jersey. The Egypt international will end a trophy-laden nine years with Liverpool this summer.

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The jersey has Salah’s name and iconic number 11 on the back, and also carries a message in Irish beneath the club’s crest at the front.

“Ní shiúlfaidh tú i d’aonar go deo. Le míle buíochas Mo. From the Cox Family,” which translates as “You’ll never walk alone. A thousand thanks from the Cox family.”

“From one legend to another,” a post on the St. Peter’s Dunboyne GAA Instagram page says, describing the moment.

“Seán Cox proudly presented Liverpool star Mohamed Salah with a special St. Peter’s Dunboyne GAA jersey during an unforgettable day at Anfield.

“With Salah’s famous No. 11 on the back, the jersey symbolises the lasting connection between Sean, the Cox family, Dunboyne, and the Liverpool community.

“Ní shiúlfaidh tú i d’aonar go deo.”