Dublin make it five points from three games as pressure builds on Wexford

Wexford 0-22

Dublin 2-21

Jack McKay reports from Wexford Park

AND WITH THAT, Wexford’s Leinster ambitions are under real pressure.

A five-point defeat at Chadwicks Wexford Park against Dublin on Saturday, takes fate from their hands with two rounds to go. Only in the final 10 minutes of regular plus the five of stoppage time, did Wexford turn up.

They trailed by nine at the break. When Lee Chin slotted over a free in the 62nd minute, that cut the deficit back to nine. Wexford had hit only two points from play in the second period with the wind, but in the span of 12 minutes, they forged a 0-7 to nothing run to get the margin down to four and give themselves a slim chance.

With momentum with Wexford and the crowd behind them, Keith Rossiter’s side fought relentlessly for every ruck, but they couldn’t create the goal chances they needed. Then, against the run of play, Donal Burke popped up for his best of his 14 scores, a beautifully swivelled effort that curled between the posts.

It was the final score and what the Dubs deserved. They’d been the better side from start to finish, and Wexford never looked getting the goal they needed to get back into contention. Liam Rushe was excellent on his return and Eoghan O’Donnell was superb in the opening half.

Cian O'Sullivan in action. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin took their first half majors well – Cian O’Sullivan and David Purcell the finishers – but they could and should have been avoided by Wexford.

Against the breeze, the hosts severely struggled. The ball into the full-forward line would not stick and when it did, they couldn’t muster a shot, although there were several occasions where Wexford were left furious with the referee’s decisions.

Kevin Foley was mauled down by three different Dublin players in the 16th minute, but was turned over without a penalty awarded. From that counter, Burke slotted over and gave Dublin a 1-6 to 0-2 lead, of which 1-5 had now come unanswered.

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Dublin’s next point was one that Wexford supporters and players were certain went wide, but Conor Burke’s white flag stood. In the 25th minute, Foley went to ground again, and while the hosts were able to re-gather and slot over, the Wexford crowd voiced their displeasure at the absence of any whistle.

By that stage they trailed by six and had just two points from play on the board, and they would finish the half with four from play. Lee Chin’s placed balls kept the deficit from growing too large, but they were dealt a considerable blow in the 32nd minute when Conor Burke launched one in that O’Sullivan pulled to the net to give the visitors a 2-12 to 0-7 lead.

Wexford would answer with three of the next four to leave the margin at nine heading in at the break.

Their failure to make up any ground until almost 25 minutes of the second half had been played would cost them, though.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-14 (0-13 f), Ross Banville 0-2, Simon Donohoe, Conor Hearne, Simon Roche, Kevin Foley, Darren Codd, Jack O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-14 (0-7 f, 0-3 65), Cian O’Sullivan 1-3, David Purcell 1-0, Brian Hayes 0-2, Conor Burke, John Hetherton 0-1 each.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 7. Conor Foley (Horeswood)

5. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 6. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 22. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

8. Diarmuid O’Leary (St Martin’s), 9. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

10. Ross Banville (Shelmaliers), 14. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 25. Darren Codd (St Martin’s)

13. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 24. Cillian Byrne (Fethard St Mogue’s), 11. Simon Roche (Oulart the Ballagh)

Subs: 19. James Byrne (Askamore) for Codd (47) 12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) (C) for C Byrne (57), 21. Eamon Wickham (Rathnure St Anne’s) for Donohoe (63).

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 26. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 5. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians), 10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna)

23. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

Subs: 20. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna) for O’Donnell (38), 18. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) for Power (49), 13. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Purcell (60), 25. Conor Groarke (Cuala) for Hetherton (70+2), 19. Ollie Gaffney (Erin’s Isle) for Whitely (70+5).

Ref: Shane Hynes (Galway)