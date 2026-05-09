Galway footballer puts out statement denying accusation of racism

GALWAY AND KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE Ladies Gaelic football player Eva Noone has issued a statement denying an allegation of racial abuse in a Connacht club championship match last year.

Noone said she felt the need to speak out after being “subjected to serious abuse and an attack on my person while on the field of play” in last Sunday’s Connacht senior final against Mayo.

Noone was alleged to have racially abused a Westport player in last November’s Connacht club championship semi-final, which Kilkerrin-Clonberne won. The Galway side went on to secure their fifth All-Ireland title in a row.

In last Sunday’s inter-county provincial decider, which Galway won, Mayo players wore ‘No to Racism’ armbands.

“They were worn in solidarity,” Mayo LGFA explained the gesture. “For every boy and girl in our country, our county, and our game who has ever been made to feel less.

“Inclusion. Respect. Fellowship. Friendship. These aren’t slogans for us. They’re the reason we play. We want every girl, in every club and parish in the country knowing that this game belongs to her.

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“A special word of thanks to Westport Ladies Gaelic Club for your unwavering support and for upholding the values of our great game.”

Noone issued a lengthy statement on Instagram yesterday. “This allegation is entirely untrue and without any foundation and I have consistently denied it,” she wrote.

“Significantly, there were no independent witnesses to the alleged incident nor was there any video evidence to support it despite the fact that the match was filmed and I was alleged to have said words and made gestures.

“Furthermore, no complaint was made to the referee or to any of the other seven officials present, none of whom heard or witnessed any behaviour of the nature alleged.”

The player insists she cooperated with a CODA (Complaints, objections, disciplinary and appeals) investigation. A 16-week suspension and €200 fine was overturned after she appealed through the DRA (Dispute Resolution Authority).

Noone wrote: “After a hearing before the Connacht Hearings committee and an appeal to the Central Appeals Committee, at which I was supported by my club and my teammates who played alongside me and witnessed all my interactions at the match, I was found to have breached Rule 2.3(d) which is engaging in insulting behaviour to other competitors, match officials or any officials. I was suspended for 16 weeks and fined €200. These decisions were challenged by me at the Dispute Resolution Authority who after a lengthy hearing quashed both decisions and decided not to direct a remittal for further disciplinary action as it determined that the disciplinary procedure was fundamentally flawed.

“Despite that positive outcome, the lengthy process over the course of four months had a profound impact on my personal wellbeing, mental health and reputation. During that time, I missed important college and county matches, national events and opportunities connected to my teaching placement. I was also subjected to significant public scrutiny and online abuse.”

Noone added: “I hope people will respect the seriousness of these matters viewed from both sides and the importance of respecting and recognising that due process has taken place. I now wish to focus on moving forward, continuing my career, and contributing positively to our game and society both on and off the field.

“Thank you to everyone particularly my family, teammates and mentors for their unstinting support throughout this period.”

Westport LGFA today released a statement hitting out at “the complete absence of transparency throughout” the disciplinary process, with which they claim they also cooperated.

“We wish to make clear that neither the club nor the player directly affected received any notice whatsoever of the subsequent hearing before the DRA,” the Mayo club contend.

“Neither was invited to participate in any capacity, attend the hearing, provide submissions, or even informed that the appeal was taking place. In circumstances involving allegations of racial abuse, we consider that deeply concerning.

“The club remains unequivocal in its opposition to racism and discriminatory behaviour in all its forms. Racism has no place in our sport, in our communities, or in society generally. Incidents of this nature must be treated with the utmost seriousness and addressed in a manner that promotes confidence, accountability, transparency, and trust for those affected.”

Kilkerrin-Clonberne also condemned racism as it shared Noone’s statement, noting that the club “stands firmly against racism and discrimination in all forms, while also respecting fairness, dignity and due process for everyone involved”.

“Eva has shown great strength, dignity and resilience throughout a very difficult period. As a club, we stand fully behind her and continue to support her both on and off the field,” it added.

The 42 contacted the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] and Connacht LGFA for comment, but had neither had responded at time of publication.