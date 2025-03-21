England's Tuchel era starts with laboured defeat of Albania

THOMAS TUCHEL MADE a winning start to his England reign without delivering on his promise of a vibrant new era as the Three Lions beat Albania 2-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Tuchel had urged England to play without fear after claiming they were “afraid” in a scathing assessment of their Euro 2024 runners-up finish under his predecessor Gareth Southgate.

But the early returns were underwhelming as Tuchel’s side dominated possession at Wembley without providing much entertainment for the sell-out 82,378 crowd.

While it is far too early to judge Tuchel, the German — England’s third non-British manager — must know significant improvements are needed on the road to next year’s World Cup.

Aged 18 years and 176 days, Myles Lewis-Skelly made history in the first half when the Arsenal defender became the youngest player to score on his England debut.

Myles Lewis-Skelly scored on debut. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

That was the highlight of an inconsistent England display which was hard to distinguish from the erratic fare served up by Southgate during his eight years in charge.

England captain Harry Kane, who played under Tuchel at Bayern Munich last season, netted late in the second half to put a more flattering gloss on the Group K opener.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old’s 70th international goal came just 24 hours after England’s record scorer claimed people were “bored” of his achievements.

Tuchel was greeted with a banner unfurled by fans with the slogan “Welcome to the home of football Thomas” as he walked out of the tunnel before kick-off.

True to his word, Tuchel did not sing the English national anthem after saying he had to “earn the right” and there were few songs of praise for Tuchel as Wembley started to empty well before the final whistle.

Tuchel, whose side host Latvia on Monday, at least avoiding become the first England boss since Bobby Robson in 1982 to fail to win his first match.

Tuchel gave debuts to Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle defender Dan Burn, who scored in Sunday’s League Cup final win at Wembley, while Marcus Rashford was given a starting berth after his revival on loan at Aston Villa.

All three looked comfortable in Tuchel’s 4-2-3-1 formation but England could only muster a workmanlike start.

Kane bagged England's second. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tuchel stood in the technical area making occasional notes and clapping vigorously when England followed his demand for a high press to win the ball back.

The German was even more animated in the 20th minute as his decision to select Lewis-Skelly paid rich dividends.

Jude Bellingham was the catalyst as he deftly turned to find space in midfield before stroking a sublime pass towards Lewis-Skelly, who timed his run perfectly to slot home from close-range.

Tuchel pumped his arms in celebration, with a sheepish grin spreading across his face.

The smile was nearly wiped from his face when Burn’s miscued block from Qazim Laci’s cross hit the bar in a panicked sequence that ended with the defender heading off the line.

Bellingham’s diving header was repelled by Thomas Strakosha before Kane’s follow-up was brilliantly blocked by Berat Djimsiti.

Burn almost reprised his Wembley goal against Liverpool last weekend with a towering header that clanged off the bar.

Tuchel’s hope that England would play with more intensity wasn’t helped by the soporific atmosphere, a stark contrast the Premier League passion he wants his team to emulate.

Kane headed narrowly wide from Bellingham’s cross after the interval, but England laboured to kill off an Albania side content to sit deep.

They finally landed the knockout blow in the 77th minute as Declan Rice’s cross reached Kane and he swivelled to curl into the far corner from 10 yards.

– © AFP 2025