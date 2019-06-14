Goalkeeping heroics not enough to stop England beating Argentina

JODIE TAYLOR BOOKED England’s place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after bagging the winner in a tight 1-0 win over dogged Argentina.

Taylor tapped home Beth Mead’s inviting low cross just after the hour mark to send England to the top of Group D and into the next round with a game still to play, alongside Germany, France and Italy.

Jodie Taylor celebrates the winner as Vanina Correa lies devastated. Source: John Walton

Argentina had to work hard to withstand a barrage from England. Goalkeeper Vanina Correa counted a 28th-minute penalty save from Nikita Parris and a super stop to deny the excellent Mead four minutes before the break among an array of saves.

What a save that is. Nikita Parris has the chance to put England one up against Argentina but Vanina Correra denies her.

Phil Neville’s side now need a point against Japan in Nice on Wednesday to ensure that they finish in first place and avoid a potential clash with European champions the Netherlands in the next round.

Vanina Correa saves a first-half penalty. Source: Mark Smith

Despite the defeat the ‘Albicelestes’, third in the group with a point, can still qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Scotland in their final game in Paris, although they will have to show more attacking intent than they have in their opening two matches.