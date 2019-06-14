This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Goalkeeping heroics not enough to stop England beating Argentina

Jodie Taylor tipped the balance for England and booked a place in the last 16.

By AFP Friday 14 Jun 2019, 10:53 PM
59 minutes ago 1,625 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4683616

JODIE TAYLOR BOOKED England’s place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after bagging the winner in a tight 1-0 win over dogged Argentina.

Taylor tapped home Beth Mead’s inviting low cross just after the hour mark to send England to the top of Group D and into the next round with a game still to play, alongside Germany, France and Italy.

England v Argentina - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Group D - Stade Oceane Jodie Taylor celebrates the winner as Vanina Correa lies devastated. Source: John Walton

Argentina had to work hard to withstand a barrage from England. Goalkeeper Vanina Correa counted a 28th-minute penalty save from Nikita Parris and a super stop to deny the excellent Mead four minutes before the break among an array of saves.

Phil Neville’s side now need a point against Japan in Nice on Wednesday to ensure that they finish in first place and avoid a potential clash with European champions the Netherlands in the next round.

Women's World Cup 2019 France - England defeats Argentina 1 - 0 Vanina Correa saves a first-half penalty. Source: Mark Smith

Despite the defeat the ‘Albicelestes’, third in the group with a point, can still qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Scotland in their final game in Paris, although they will have to show more attacking intent than they have in their opening two matches.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie