Player ratings: how we scored Ireland's performance in deflating England defeat

Jordan Larmour 5Our Rating Lost out in the air twice in the game’s opening minutes, the tone-setting moments of the match. Later his positioning was exposed for the George Ford try. Didn’t offer much in attack, either. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Conway 5Our Rating His fourth minute tackle on Manu Tuilagi saved a certain try. Never got the opportunity to do anything in attack, either – under-employed on a day when Ireland were outplayed. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Robbie Henshaw 6Our Rating Finished off his 50th minute try superbly, one of the bright moments on a dark day for Ireland. Did as well as he possibly could in defence. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Bundee Aki 6Our Rating Put in a huge tackle on Courtney Lawes on 31 minutes and was one of the few Irish players who could be satisfied with the shift he put in. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jacob Stockdale 4Our Rating He spilled an early pass from Peter O’Mahony and was all over the place for the Elliot Daly try, allowing the ball to bounce in the end-goal area, leading to a cheap score for England. Again, never got much chance to do anything in attack. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Johnny Sexton 4Our Rating Deserves credit for his seventh-minute tackle on Tuilagi but was sloppy with his handling in the lead-up to the Ford try, failing to gather Youngs’ kick. Misdirected his cross-field kicks shortly afterwards and screwed an easy penalty badly wide on 14 minutes. His 51st minute conversion attempt was worse. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Conor Murray 5Our Rating Three good exit kicks in the first five minutes offered promise but even though he followed that up with brave tackles on Tuilagi and Jamie George, his form suddenly deserted him. Didn’t find touch with a couple of clearance kicks which ultimately led to two England tries. Poor execution of his 29th minute box-kick led to a 50-metre turnaround, England setting up camp in the Ireland 22. To his credit, Murray carried and passed well in the lead up to Henshaw try. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Cian Healy 6Our Rating Only lasted 25 minutes, did reasonably well in the time he was on. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Rob Herring 6Our Rating First two throws to O’Mahony and Toner were cleanly taken while a key tackle on 19 minutes led to an Ireland scrum at a time when England had a two-man overlap and looked certain to add to their lead. Another tackle on 37 minutes saved a try. Faded in the second half before being replaced. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Furlong 6Our Rating Penalised on 21 minutes at the scrum but contributed massively to the scrum penalty Ireland won in the opening minutes of the second half. Also put in some big tackles before getting subbed in the 57th minute. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Devin Toner 5Our Rating Gathered Herring’s second throw of the day but failed to hold his third, putting Ireland under pressure. Just didn’t do nearly enough in the loose to suggest he deserves to permanently replace Iain Henderson. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James Ryan 6Our Rating Forced mistake from George Kruis from first England attack of the second half but when he reflects on this match, it'll be with irritation that he didn't get enough help from his pack. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Peter O'Mahony 6Our Rating Good take on 11 minutes at tail of lineout from a Herring throw and that was followed by a huge 22nd minute moment when he spoiled George’s throw as England were camped in the Ireland 22. Decent enough contribution. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Josh van der Flier 4Our Rating Just didn't make a big enough impact on this game. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

CJ Stander 5Our Rating Good carry in the first minute, sent flying by Tuilagi on 15 minutes. Carried well in lead up to Henshaw try but overall this was a mixed-bag of a performance.

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher 5Our Rating Provided energy late on. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Dave Kilcoyne 5Our Rating Introduced on 25 minutes, did well in the scrum, helping Ireland win a 44th minute penalty. He was dispossessed in the tackle by Maro Itoje on 42 minutes. He was then pushed back when Ireland coughed up a scrum penalty in the 60th minute. England would subsequently get their third try. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andrew Porter 5Our Rating Deserved his try - a brave piece of play. Contributed well in his brief time on the field. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Ultan Dillane 5Our Rating Offered a bit of spark in the final quarter. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Caelan Doris 6Our Rating Looked really good. Needs to be given a start against Italy. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

John Cooney 5Our Rating Did enough to reignite the debate. Really deserves to start against the Italians, not just because he offers something different to Murray but also because he can kick goals. Sexton's kicking was poor today. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Ross Byrne 5Our Rating Tried things, taking risky passes. Need to see him on the pitch for longer periods before we can make a judgement. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Keith Earls 5Our Rating Looked lively during his short period on the field. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating