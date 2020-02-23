This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Player ratings: how we scored Ireland's performance in deflating England defeat

24-12 final score doesn’t tell the full story of Twickenham performance.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 5:19 PM
13 minutes ago 4,114 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/5018708

Jordan Larmour

5Our Rating

Lost out in the air twice in the game’s opening minutes, the tone-setting moments of the match. Later his positioning was exposed for the George Ford try. Didn’t offer much in attack, either.

6

Andrew Conway

5Our Rating

His fourth minute tackle on Manu Tuilagi saved a certain try. Never got the opportunity to do anything in attack, either – under-employed on a day when Ireland were outplayed.

6

Robbie Henshaw

6Our Rating

Finished off his 50th minute try superbly, one of the bright moments on a dark day for Ireland. Did as well as he possibly could in defence.

6

Bundee Aki

6Our Rating

Put in a huge tackle on Courtney Lawes on 31 minutes and was one of the few Irish players who could be satisfied with the shift he put in.

6

Jacob Stockdale

4Our Rating

He spilled an early pass from Peter O’Mahony and was all over the place for the Elliot Daly try, allowing the ball to bounce in the end-goal area, leading to a cheap score for England. Again, never got much chance to do anything in attack.

6

Johnny Sexton

4Our Rating

Deserves credit for his seventh-minute tackle on Tuilagi but was sloppy with his handling in the lead-up to the Ford try, failing to gather Youngs’ kick. Misdirected his cross-field kicks shortly afterwards and screwed an easy penalty badly wide on 14 minutes. His 51st minute conversion attempt was worse.

6

Conor Murray

5Our Rating

Three good exit kicks in the first five minutes offered promise but even though he followed that up with brave tackles on Tuilagi and Jamie George, his form suddenly deserted him. Didn’t find touch with a couple of clearance kicks which ultimately led to two England tries. Poor execution of his 29th minute box-kick led to a 50-metre turnaround, England setting up camp in the Ireland 22. To his credit, Murray carried and passed well in the lead up to Henshaw try.

6

Cian Healy

6Our Rating

Only lasted 25 minutes, did reasonably well in the time he was on.

6

Rob Herring

6Our Rating

First two throws to O’Mahony and Toner were cleanly taken while a key tackle on 19 minutes led to an Ireland scrum at a time when England had a two-man overlap and looked certain to add to their lead. Another tackle on 37 minutes saved a try. Faded in the second half before being replaced.

6

Tadhg Furlong

6Our Rating

Penalised on 21 minutes at the scrum but contributed massively to the scrum penalty Ireland won in the opening minutes of the second half. Also put in some big tackles before getting subbed in the 57th minute.

6

Devin Toner

5Our Rating

Gathered Herring’s second throw of the day but failed to hold his third, putting Ireland under pressure. Just didn’t do nearly enough in the loose to suggest he deserves to permanently replace Iain Henderson.

6

James Ryan

6Our Rating

Forced mistake from George Kruis from first England attack of the second half but when he reflects on this match, it'll be with irritation that he didn't get enough help from his pack.

6

Peter O'Mahony

6Our Rating

Good take on 11 minutes at tail of lineout from a Herring throw and that was followed by a huge 22nd minute moment when he spoiled George’s throw as England were camped in the Ireland 22. Decent enough contribution.

6

Josh van der Flier

4Our Rating

Just didn't make a big enough impact on this game.

6

CJ Stander

5Our Rating

Good carry in the first minute, sent flying by Tuilagi on 15 minutes. Carried well in lead up to Henshaw try but overall this was a mixed-bag of a performance.

6

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher

5Our Rating

Provided energy late on.

6

Dave Kilcoyne

5Our Rating

Introduced on 25 minutes, did well in the scrum, helping Ireland win a 44th minute penalty. He was dispossessed in the tackle by Maro Itoje on 42 minutes. He was then pushed back when Ireland coughed up a scrum penalty in the 60th minute. England would subsequently get their third try.

6

Andrew Porter

5Our Rating

Deserved his try - a brave piece of play. Contributed well in his brief time on the field.

6

Ultan Dillane

5Our Rating

Offered a bit of spark in the final quarter.

6

Caelan Doris

6Our Rating

Looked really good. Needs to be given a start against Italy.

6

John Cooney

5Our Rating

Did enough to reignite the debate. Really deserves to start against the Italians, not just because he offers something different to Murray but also because he can kick goals. Sexton's kicking was poor today.

6

Ross Byrne

5Our Rating

Tried things, taking risky passes. Need to see him on the pitch for longer periods before we can make a judgement.

6

Keith Earls

5Our Rating

Looked lively during his short period on the field.

6

Andy Farrell

5Our Rating

Big difference being a No1 to an assistant. If he didn't know this beforehand, he knows it now.

6

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie