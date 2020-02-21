Eddie Jones hands Joseph first-ever Test start on the wing against Ireland

ENGLAND BOSS EDDIE Jones has named Jonathan Joseph – usually an outside centre – on the left wing for his side’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday.

Fullback George Furbank has been ruled out through injury, meaning Elliot Daly moves from the wing to the 15 shirt and Joseph is picked to start on the wing for the first time in his Test career.

Joseph has moved to the wing for England in games before, but never started there. Source: Paul Harding

The explosive Manu Tuilagi is back at outside centre for the English this weekend, offering Jones’ side dynamism in the carry.

Courtney Lawes comes into the team at blindside flanker, as Tom Curry continues at number eight and Sam Underhill once again starts at openside.

The experienced Ben Young has also returned to the starting XV at scrum-half, having been dropped for England’s clash with Scotland two weekends ago. Willi Heinz returns to the bench.

With Mako Vunipola out injured, Joe Marler gets the nod at loosehead prop, with Ellis Genge providing back-up from the bench.

Henry Slade is fit again after an ankle injury and he wears the number 23 shirt on the bench, where Jones has gone for a 6/2 split for forwards and backs.

“Ireland are a very good team, extremely well-coached,” said Jones of the challenge ahead this weekend. “They are a team we respect a lot. They will bring their usual physicality and under Andy Farrell they’ve opened up their game a little bit.



“They are a tactically smart team. Murray and Sexton, who have played 170 Tests between them, at nine and 10 will manage the game well. We’ve got to make sure we match their physicality and their emotion on the weekend.”

England (v Ireland):

15. Elliot Daly

14. Jonny May

13. Manu Tuilagi

12. Owen Farrell (captain)

11. Jonathan Joseph

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Kruis

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Sam Underhill

8. Tom Curry

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Ellis Genge

18. Will Stuart

19. Joe Launchbury

20. Charlie Ewels

21. Ben Earl

22. Willi Heinz

23. Henry Slade