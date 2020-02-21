This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 February, 2020
Eddie Jones hands Joseph first-ever Test start on the wing against Ireland

Manu Tuilagi, Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs, and Joe Marler all start for England too.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 21 Feb 2020, 11:13 AM
41 minutes ago 2,786 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5016383

ENGLAND BOSS EDDIE Jones has named Jonathan Joseph – usually an outside centre – on the left wing for his side’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday.

Fullback George Furbank has been ruled out through injury, meaning Elliot Daly moves from the wing to the 15 shirt and Joseph is picked to start on the wing for the first time in his Test career.

england-v-ireland-natwest-6-nations-twickenham-stadium Joseph has moved to the wing for England in games before, but never started there. Source: Paul Harding

The explosive Manu Tuilagi is back at outside centre for the English this weekend, offering Jones’ side dynamism in the carry.

Courtney Lawes comes into the team at blindside flanker, as Tom Curry continues at number eight and Sam Underhill once again starts at openside.

The experienced Ben Young has also returned to the starting XV at scrum-half, having been dropped for England’s clash with Scotland two weekends ago. Willi Heinz returns to the bench.

With Mako Vunipola out injured, Joe Marler gets the nod at loosehead prop, with Ellis Genge providing back-up from the bench.

Henry Slade is fit again after an ankle injury and he wears the number 23 shirt on the bench, where Jones has gone for a 6/2 split for forwards and backs.

“Ireland are a very good team, extremely well-coached,” said Jones of the challenge ahead this weekend. “They are a team we respect a lot. They will bring their usual physicality and under Andy Farrell they’ve opened up their game a little bit.
 
“They are a tactically smart team. Murray and Sexton, who have played 170 Tests between them, at nine and 10 will manage the game well. We’ve got to make sure we match their physicality and their emotion on the weekend.”

England (v Ireland):

15. Elliot Daly
14. Jonny May 
13. Manu Tuilagi 
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonathan Joseph 
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje 
5. George Kruis
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Sam Underhill
8. Tom Curry

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart 
19. Joe Launchbury
20. Charlie Ewels
21. Ben Earl
22. Willi Heinz
23. Henry Slade 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

