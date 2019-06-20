This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England keeper questions 'cruel and pedantic' law after penalty retake dumps Scotland out of World Cup

Argentina’s Flor Bonsegundo earned a crucial draw against Michelle Kerr’s side after a controversial VAR decision gave her a second spot-kick attempt.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 6:49 PM
https://the42.ie/4691507
Image: Richard Sellers
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander was adjudged to have been off her line for Argentina's first penalty.
Image: Richard Sellers

ENGLAND GOALKEEPER KAREN Bardsley labelled new penalty laws as “cruel and pedantic” following a VAR controversy in Scotland’s clash with Argentina.

Scotland threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Argentina on Wednesday and were dumped out of the Women’s World Cup in the process.

Argentina’s final goal came in hugely controversial fashion, however, after Lee Alexander had saved Flor Bonsegundo’s spot-kick, only for the referee to order the penalty to be retaken, with VAR adjudging Scotland’s goalkeeper to have moved off her line.

Bonsegundo made no mistake with her second attempt and Bardsley – who returned to England’s starting XI for their victory over Japan – has criticised the new rule, which is being trialled at the tournament.

Fingers crossed, fortunately nothing has really happened to us [with VAR] but it just seems cruel, and so pedantic,” Bardsley told reporters.

“We were briefed by the referees and they did mention that if we do move off the line…but if it’s a toenail.

“For something so new to be introduced on such a big stage, it’s kind of hard to get your head around it in terms of changing habits. I don’t think people are thinking about it in the moment.

“We’ve always been able to move laterally but it’s strange to crack down on it. We were having a discussion about what happens if the taker misses the target, should it be retaken? 

“But I’m no referee and I don’t make the rules. I just try not to break them.”

While Scotland head home, England finished top of Group D with nine points from their three matches played.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

