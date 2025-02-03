English back row Kpoku hit with ban after red card against Ireland U20s

ENGLAND U20 BACK row Junior Kpoku has been suspended for three games following his 20-minute red card during his side’s win over the Ireland U20s on Thursday.

But Kpoku’s suspension will be reduced to two games if he successfully completes World Rugby’s ‘coaching intervention programme.’

Kpoku was shown red for a dangerous tackle on Irish centre Eoghan Smyth 14 minutes into the game in Cork last week.

Under a new law trial, England were able to replace Kpoku with another player 20 minutes after he was sent off. The English U20 side recorded a 19-3 victory to open their title defence.

Kpoku appeared at an independent disciplinary hearing this morning, with the panel upholding the red-card decision and deciding upon a mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches for the offence.

However, the panel applied a full 50% reduction in the ban due to “the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors.”

A three-game ban would see Kpoku missing two U20s Six Nations games, as well as a Top 14 clash with club side Racing 92 in between, but his suspension will be reduced by a game if the back row completes the ‘coaching intervention programme.’

“England number 6, Junior Kpoku, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee this morning via video link having received a 20 minute red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 in the match between England and Ireland on Thursday 30th February 2025,” reads an official Six Nations statement.

“The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Richard Cole (Wales), joined by former international players David Croft (Australia) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa).

“The Disciplinary Committee has upheld the red card issued to the player and by applying World Rugby’s sanctioning provisions, have determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate. In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors, they have applied the full 50% reduction in sanction, thus reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches.

“The suspension will cover the following matches;

7 February 2025 – England vs France, U20 Six Nations

15 February 2025 – Racing 92 vs Vannes, Top 14

21 February 2025 – England vs Scotland, U20 Six Nations*

“*The player has additionally been given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of their sanction which is aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.”