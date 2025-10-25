Brazil spoil England's European Championship homecoming party at the Etihad

England 1

Brazil 2

ENGLAND’S HOMECOMING TOUR began in defeat as the two-time European champions lost 2-1 to 10-player Brazil at the Etihad Stadium.

Playing their first match since their latest tournament triumph in the summer, Sarina Wiegman’s side paid the price for a poor start as they were undone by early strikes from Bia Zaneratto and Dudinha.

The sending-off of Brazil captain Angelina after just 21 minutes gave England a way back in but Georgia Stanway’s second-half penalty was all they had to show for a spirited response.

Alex Greenwood and Stanway both hit the woodwork among a plethora of chances but Brazil held on.

England will hope for better luck when they take on Australia in Derby on Tuesday.

What proved a feisty friendly began in a party atmosphere after England paraded the Euros trophy to the 37,460 crowd.

Yet Brazil were in no mood to play the role of bystanders.

England endured a torrid opening and had an early let-off when Ludmila broke through but slipped and scuffed her shot.

The reprieve did not last long as the South Americans struck twice inside the opening 18 minutes.

Zanaretto fired the opener when she sped past Jess Carter and scored from just inside the area.

In what was a tough baptism for Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating, making her debut in place of the injured Hannah Hampton, Dudinha doubled the lead shortly afterwards.

It came after Ella Toone lost possession in midfield and Zanaretto drove forward to play in Dudinha, who clipped in a shot off the inside of a post.

Luany then headed straight at Keating and Dudinha sliced wide but England were not completely overrun as Toone shot at Lorena and Maya Le Tissier had a cross cleared behind.

The tone of the game changed as Toone was hauled down by Angelina after racing clear on goal.

The referee issued an immediate red card and England almost struck from the resulting free-kick as Greenwood’s effort thumped the crossbar.

Toone missed the target from another opening and Beth Mead had a penalty claim turned down after tangling with Tarciane.

Stand-in captain Keira Walsh volleyed over just before the break and pressure finally paid off early in the second half as Mead was felled in the area by Zaneratto.

Stanway’s low spot-kick just beat the dive of Lorena.

England maintained the momentum and Mead twice tried her luck from distance whilst Alessia Russo headed over and substitute Lucy Bronze fired into the side-netting.

Stanway went even closer with a thunderous long-range shot against the bar but Brazil rode out the pressure.