England star Bronze to leave Barcelona

ENGLAND FOOTBALL GREAT Lucy Bronze is to leave Barcelona with whom she has won two of her five Champions League titles, the club announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old defender leaves after helping Barca win last season’s Champions League, beating French side Lyon, the club with whom she won her other three European crowns (2018-20).

“Lucy Bronze will not be renewing her contract with FC Barcelona which expires on June 30 of this year,” a club statement said.

“Lucy is leaving with quite some legacy behind her.

“In just two years, she has not only won the two European titles, but also 2 Ligas, 1 Copa de la Reina and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

“The club wishes Lucy Bronze good fortune with the next stage of her professional and personal life.”

Bronze has also been an integral part of England’s success under Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman.

She played a crucial role in the goal that secured a 2-1 win over Germany in the 2022 European Championship final at Wembley and was in the team that lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have confirmed captain Katie Zelem will leave the club following the expiry of her contract.

The midfielder joined United in 2018 and was part of their inaugural professional side that went on to win the FA Women’s Championship title that same season.

She was made captain in her second United campaign and departs after making 161 appearances and scoring 32 goals.

