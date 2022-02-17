Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 17 February 2022
England to play two Nations League matches at Molineux

The first of the two fixtures will take place behind closed doors.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,307 Views 1 Comment
File pic of Molineux Stadium.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND WILL PLAY their two home Nations League fixtures this summer at Molineux, the Football Association has announced.

Italy are the first opponents on 11 June in a repeat of last summer’s Euro 2020 final, where the behaviour of England fans in and around Wembley means this meeting will take place behind closed doors.

The second game, against Hungary three days later, will also take place at Wolves’ stadium, which last hosted the men’s senior side in 1956.

England boss Gareth Southgate said: “While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the run up to a major tournament.

“2022 promises to be an exciting adventure for England fans and it is great that one of English football’s famous stadiums will be a part of that.

“I know from my time in charge of the men’s under-21s how much a Molineux crowd embraces the experience of international football, so we look forward to returning to Wolverhampton in June.”

Molineux will also host Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses next Wednesday when the women’s senior side face Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup.

England’s Nations League campaign begins with their Group A3 opener against Hungary in Budapest on 4 June before a trip to face Germany in Munich on 7 June.

The two games at Molinuex follow, with the group stage wrapped up in September with a trip to Italy and a home game against Germany.

The build-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in March as Southgate’s side face two friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast – with both being staged at Wembley.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association



