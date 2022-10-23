Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 23 October 2022
Advertisement

England storm in to Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after 75-0 win over South Africa

England will face Australia in the last eight of the tournament after topping their pool.

56 minutes ago 843 Views 0 Comments
Rosie Galligan dives over for a try for England.
Rosie Galligan dives over for a try for England.
Image: PA

ROSIE GALLIGAN AND Connie Powell ran in hat-tricks as England secured top spot in their World Cup pool with a crushing 75-0 victory over South Africa.

With Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching from the stands in Waitakere, second row Galligan and hooker Powell led a 13-try victory that sets up a last-eight appointment Australia.

Galligan would have finished with a fourth try had she not failed to ground the ball properly when over the line in the closing stages, but it was a rare error by England, who saw back rows Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall touch down twice each.

There was one potential cloud on the horizon, however, as replacement prop Sarah Bern escaped with a yellow card in the final minute for a high tackle in an incident that could interest the citing officer.

England overcame the late withdrawal of prop Vickii Cornborough and centre Emily Scarratt from the bench because of minor injuries to cross five times in the first half alone.

Their driving maul was typically dominant as they raced to a 29-0 interval lead, but they then took advantage of tiring legs from their opponents to cut loose with a high-tempo offloading game.

Flanker Marlie Packer celebrated her first outing as captain by presiding over the Red Roses’ 28th successive Test victory and scoring a try in the second half.

It was England’s most emphatic victory of the group phase, having swept aside Fiji 84-19 and edged France 13-7, and they enter the knockout phase as Pool C winners, while South Africa’s maiden World Cup is over.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

For all their unchallenged progress into the last eight, concern lingers over England’s reliance on their forwards and driving maul and whether they have a ‘plan b’ against top opposition.

Defeat for South Africa also ensured Wales’ progression to the next round, where they will face New Zealand for the second time in the competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie