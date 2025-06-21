Lee Carsley's England reach Euro U21 semi-finals after overcoming Spain

ENGLAND BOOKED THEIR place in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Spain in Slovakia.

The Young Lions, who next face the Netherlands, benefited from an early let-off after a VAR check resulted in an overturned penalty.

Captain James McAtee opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Harvey Elliott netted his second goal of the tournament five minutes later.

Javi Guerra clawed a goal back for Spain with a 39th-minute penalty, but substitute Elliot Anderson’s own spot-kick in second-half stoppage time assured Lee Carsley’s men of their spot in the final four.

England got off to an unsteady start as Spain thought they won a penalty when Charlie Cresswell – looking like he was trying to get out of the way – was penalised with a handball by on-field referee Simone Sozza.

The Italian was called to the monitor by his VAR compatriot, and England breathed a sigh of relief when the call was overturned.

McAtee opened the scoring from an Alex Scott corner after a flick-on by Omari Hutchinson. Spain got a touch, but only in the direction of the alert England skipper, who turned home from close range.

Elliott doubled England’s advantage five minutes later, tapping in the rebound after Spain goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe spilled a save from Jarell Quansah’s long-range effort.

England gifted Spain another chance from 12 yards, however, after losing the ball deep inside their own third, exacerbating the error when Quansah, who dangled a leg, caught Alberto Moleiro and Sozza immediately pointed to the spot.

Guerra stepped up and halved the deficit after coolly sending James Beadle the wrong way.

Some great work from Quansah and Hutchinson after the restart nearly set up Jay Stansfield, who saw his effort deflect over, shortly before Cresswell nodded a corner into the side-netting.

Beadle twice denied Guerra then gathered up a Mateo Joseph effort, while England were still in search of a first shot on target since Elliott’s goal with 20 minutes remaining after Morton fired just wide.

Jack Hinshelwood should have extended England’s lead but he mistimed a free header over the crossbar.

England hit Spain, who were searching for a late equaliser, on the counter when Iturbe was punished for bringing down Jonathan Rowe inside the penalty area, which Anderson slotted home to seal victory.