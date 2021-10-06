Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 7 October 2021
Advertisement

England players keep cards close to chest over their Covid-19 vaccination status

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has not revealed whether he has had the jab.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 10:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,809 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5567392
England and AC MIlan defender Fikayo Tomori.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
England and AC MIlan defender Fikayo Tomori.
England and AC MIlan defender Fikayo Tomori.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ENGLAND PLAYERS KEPT their cards close to their chest when asked about Covid-19 vaccines following a report some of Gareth Southgate’s squad were refusing to get the jab.

The Three Lions are preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary during the seventh international get-together since coronavirus changed the landscape.

This camp comes amid fresh scrutiny about vaccination rates within football, with The Sun claiming at the weekend that at least five members of the England squad were refusing to be vaccinated.

Organisers of the Qatar World Cup are reportedly planning to ban unvaccinated players and manager Southgate last week admitted he did not know how many of his group had received both doses.

The England boss did a video urging the public to be vaccinated during the summer but his players gave away little about their thoughts on the matter on Wednesday.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori – back in the squad for the first time since before the pandemic began – said: “Personally I haven’t had any conversations about the vaccinations or anything like that. Just because it’s a personal thing.

“I’m not going to ask if you’re going to take the vaccine or not. It’s not something that we’re really talking about.

“The thing everyone is talking about is, ‘Oh if I go here do you have to do this and that?’

“Those are the questions going around and what it’s like in Italy and when you come back to England what do you have to do.

“In terms of that, those are the conversations we’ve had but in terms of the vaccine and stuff like that nothing really.”

Tomori kept his vaccination status to himself and repeatedly said the decision was a “personal issue” for individuals.

“If I want to do what I want to do then that is it or if another player wants to do that it is a personal issue not just for every athlete but for people who are not athletes,” he said.

“For me, it is a personal issue if I want to do it or I don’t want to do it, that is it.”

Tomori said the England doctor spoke to players about coronavirus protocols and regulations on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming fixtures and understands the interest in whether players have been vaccinated.

“Of course, we’re public figures, in the public eye, so I definitely see why people are wondering or asking, ‘If they’re going to take it, I’m going to take it’, ‘If they’re not going to take it, I’m not going to take it’,” he added.

“I don’t think it’s my place to put it out there if I’ve done this or done that to influence people. It’s to leave people to their own if they want to do it or not.”

Ex-Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham confirmed he had been vaccinated against coronavirus but was reluctant to be drawn on the matter.

“It is a personal choice,” the Roma striker said. “People are entitled to do what they want to do with their bodies.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

I am vaccinated. That is a personal choice.

“For me it was a different situation. I am vaccinated. That is a personal choice.”

Asked if it was because of his asthmatic dad, Abraham added: “No. A personal thing for me.

“I have contracted the virus before, I am in Italy and for me it is the right thing to do. Everyone is entitled to do what they want to do and what is personal to them.

“They should make the decision to do what they want to do.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie