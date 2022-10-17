Henry Slade a surprise omission from England squad for November tests

HENRY SLADE HAS been left out of England’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series in a surprise omission by Eddie Jones.
Slade missed the summer tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for Exeter since the start of the season.
Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell are the recognised centres named in the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month.
Prop Kyle Sinckler is also back having sat out the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies because of a back issue.
Harlequins’ uncapped wing Cadan Murley features in a senior England squad for the first time.
England coach Jones said: “This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad.
“The autumn internationals will be like a mini World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our pool fixtures at next year’s tournament.
“Then we’ll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and South Africa – all four games will be great tests for us.”
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
England squad for November internationals (*denotes uncapped players)
Forwards
- Alex Coles*
- Luke Cowan-Dickie
- Tom Curry
- Ellis Genge
- Joe Heyes
- Jonny Hill
- Maro Itoje
- Courtney Lawes
- Lewis Ludlam
- George McGuigan*
- Val Rapava Ruskin*
- David Ribbans*
- Bevan Rodd
- Sam Simmonds
- Kyle Sinckler
- Jack Singleton
- Hugh Tizard*
- Billy Vunipola
- Mako Vunipola
- Jack Willis
Backs
- Henry Arundell
- Joe Cokanasiga
- Owen Farrell
- Max Malins
- George Furbank
- Will Joseph
- Jonny May
- Cadan Murley*
- Jack Nowell
- Guy Porter
- Raffi Quirke
- Marcus Smith
- Freddie Steward
- Manu Tuilagi
- Jack van Poortlviet
- Ben Youngs
Unavailable for selection due to injury: Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Jamie George, Sam Jeffries, Nick Isiekwe, Harry Randall, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Walker.
COMMENTS (1)