Henry Slade a surprise omission from England squad for November tests

HENRY SLADE HAS been left out of England’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series in a surprise omission by Eddie Jones.

Slade missed the summer tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for Exeter since the start of the season.

Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell are the recognised centres named in the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month.

Prop Kyle Sinckler is also back having sat out the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies because of a back issue.

Harlequins’ uncapped wing Cadan Murley features in a senior England squad for the first time.

England coach Jones said: “This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad.

“The autumn internationals will be like a mini World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our pool fixtures at next year’s tournament.

“Then we’ll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and South Africa – all four games will be great tests for us.”

England squad for November internationals (*denotes uncapped players)

Forwards

Alex Coles*

Luke Cowan-Dickie

Tom Curry

Ellis Genge

Joe Heyes

Jonny Hill

Maro Itoje

Courtney Lawes

Lewis Ludlam

George McGuigan*

Val Rapava Ruskin*

David Ribbans*

Bevan Rodd

Sam Simmonds

Kyle Sinckler

Jack Singleton

Hugh Tizard*

Billy Vunipola

Mako Vunipola

Jack Willis

Backs

Henry Arundell

Joe Cokanasiga

Owen Farrell

Max Malins

George Furbank

Will Joseph

Jonny May

Cadan Murley*

Jack Nowell

Guy Porter

Raffi Quirke

Marcus Smith

Freddie Steward

Manu Tuilagi

Jack van Poortlviet

Ben Youngs

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Jamie George, Sam Jeffries, Nick Isiekwe, Harry Randall, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Walker.