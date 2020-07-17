This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England stars playing second-tier rugby not a concern for Eddie Jones

Owen Farrell has become the latest English international to commit his long-term future to Saracens.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jul 2020, 9:20 AM
10 minutes ago
Owen Farrell (right) and England head coach Eddie Jones.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

EDDIE JONES INSISTS he will be “comfortable” selecting Owen Farrell for England when the fly-half turns out for Saracens in the Championship.

Farrell has signed a long-term contract extension at Saracens, with the 28-year-old committed to featuring in England’s second-tier competition next term.

The 83-cap playmaker is the latest Saracen to commit to next season in Barnet, with the North Londoners relegated from the Premiership after a points deduction due to salary cap breaches.

Versatile three-quarter Elliot Daly, prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George will all also ply their trade in the Championship next season, but England boss Jones remains unfazed.

“Without sounding too grandiose, if I look at Owen Farrell, it doesn’t matter what game he plays. I’ve got a pretty good understanding of where he needs to be,” said Jones.

“I’ll be comfortable if they (Saracens’ England players) are in good form. Players who have a track record of Test match success, I’ll have a pretty good idea of where they are and where they need to be.”

