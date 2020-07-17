England stars playing second-tier rugby not a concern for Eddie Jones

EDDIE JONES INSISTS he will be “comfortable” selecting Owen Farrell for England when the fly-half turns out for Saracens in the Championship.

Farrell has signed a long-term contract extension at Saracens, with the 28-year-old committed to featuring in England’s second-tier competition next term.

The 83-cap playmaker is the latest Saracen to commit to next season in Barnet, with the North Londoners relegated from the Premiership after a points deduction due to salary cap breaches.

Versatile three-quarter Elliot Daly, prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George will all also ply their trade in the Championship next season, but England boss Jones remains unfazed.

“Without sounding too grandiose, if I look at Owen Farrell, it doesn’t matter what game he plays. I’ve got a pretty good understanding of where he needs to be,” said Jones.

“I’ll be comfortable if they (Saracens’ England players) are in good form. Players who have a track record of Test match success, I’ll have a pretty good idea of where they are and where they need to be.”

