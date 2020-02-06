This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 February, 2020
England drop scrum-half Youngs as Jones makes five changes for Scotland

After a defeat in Paris, the England boss has shaken up his starting XV.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 3,548 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4994764

EDDIE JONES HAS dropped experienced scrum-half Ben Youngs ahead of England’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in the second round of the Six Nations.

30-year-old Youngs has paid the price for a poor showing in England’s defeat to France in Paris last weekend, with Gloucester’s Willi Heinz promoted into the starting team in his place.

willi-heinz Willi Heinz starts in the number nine shirt. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The introduction of Heinz is one of five changes made by Jones, with Jonathan Joseph starting at 13 after Manu Tuilagi was ruled out with the groin injury he suffered against the French.

Mako Vunipola’s return at loosehead prop is a boost after England missed his ball-carrying last weekend. His Saracens team-mate, George Kruis, replaces Charlie Ewels in the second row.

Lewis Ludlam comes in at blindside flanker as Courtney Lawes drops to the bench. Jones has opted to continue with Tom Curry – usually a flanker – at number eight in the ongoing absence of Billy Vunipola.

Northampton Saints man George Furbank gets his second cap at fullback after a shaky debut in Paris last weekend. 

Saracens back row Ben Earl is set for his debut off the bench as Jones opts for a 6/2 split of forwards and backs, while Bath hooker Tom Dunn is also in line for his first cap after replacing Luke Cowan-Dickie on the bench.

England (v Scotland):

15. George Furbank
14. Jonny May 
13. Jonathan Joseph 
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Elliot Daly 
10. George Ford
9. Willi Heinz

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje 
5. George Kruis
6. Lewis Ludlam
7. Sam Underhill
8. Tom Curry

Replacements:

16. Tom Dunn
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart 
19. Joe Launchbury
20. Courtney Lawes
21. Ben Earl
22. Ben Youngs
23. Ollie Devoto 

Murray Kinsella

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Read next:

