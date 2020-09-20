BE PART OF THE TEAM

English international Burrell back in the Premiership after rugby league stint

Newcastle Falcons have snapped up the former England and Northampton Saints centre.

By AFP Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5210155
Luther Burrell in possession for England during a 2015 Six Nations game against Ireland.

LUTHER BURRELL INSISTED he had no regrets about his brief switch to rugby league after sealing a return to English Premiership rugby union with Newcastle Falcons.

Newcastle agreed a two-year contract with the former England and Northampton centre.

The 32-year-old joined Super League club Warrington in 2019, but he left recently after struggling to break into the team.

Burrell, who was last capped by England four years ago, said: “I’ve got no regrets about going over to league, because it was the fresh challenge that I needed at the time.

“I will look back on it as a positive experience. I wanted to test myself, and I think I will come back as a better player for it.

“Playing rugby league is something I had always wanted to do, and in some ways it has definitely helped me.

“My endurance, fitness levels and aspects of my skill-set are definitely better as a result of my time with Warrington, and rugby league guys really pride themselves on doing the unseen work. I’ve bought into that.”

Burrell becomes Newcastle’s seventh signing ahead of their Premiership return in November.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

