Enzo Maresca. Alamy Stock Photo
Managerial merry-go-round

Chelsea in advanced talks with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca – reports

The Italian guided Leicester back into the Premier League at the first attempt.
4.18pm, 27 May 2024
CHELSEA ARE REPORTEDLY in advanced talks to make Leicester’s Enzo Maresca their new head coach.

The Italian, who until last summer was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, has guided the Foxes back into the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation 12 months ago.

That, and the style of football with which he achieved it, has impressed the Chelsea hierarchy who are looking for a successor to Mauricio Pochettino after they parted ways after just one season.

Reports suggest Chelsea have asked for permission to speak to Maresca, whom Leicester would demand compensation for with a figure of £10 million (€11.7m) being floated.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna, who got Ipswich promoted from the Sky Bet Championship behind Leicester, were also apparent contenders for the role.

The task of identifying a replacement for Pochettino, who departed on amicable terms having failed to reach agreement with the club over how much responsibility he would be given over football matters, is being overseen by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

A final decision on any appointment must ultimately be signed off by the club’s co-controlling owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, who is understood to have been lukewarm on the prospect of Pochettino remaining in the job, and Jose E Feliciano.

Chelsea and Leicester have been approached for comment.

Press Association
