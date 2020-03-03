Eoin Doyle is back in the goals for Swindon as he ends drought to reach 25 mark for the season

EOIN DOYLE HELPED keep Swindon Town at the of League One after he struck a double against Scunthorpe to take his goal tally for this season to 25.

The Dubliner returned to the club from Bradford City at the end of January after his thoroughly successful loan spell during the first half of the campaign led to him being recalled by his parent club.

Doyle scored 23 times but his last appearance for Swindon came on New Years’ Day, after which he went back to Bradford.

The striker played just four times for the Bantams before a deal was struck to take him back to the County Ground.

After failing to find the net in his last four outings for Swindon, Doyle rediscovered his Midas touch in front of goal with a brace either side of half-time to edge out Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe, naturally, pushed for an equaliser in the final quarter of the game and Doyle made the most of it, finding a way in behind to finish cleverly with a dink over goalkeeper Rory Watson.