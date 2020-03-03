This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eoin Doyle is back in the goals for Swindon as he ends drought to reach 25 mark for the season

Dubliner went eight games without a goal after scoring in 11 successive fixtures before the turn of the New Year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 10:47 PM
Eoin Doyle (centre) celebrates for Swindon back in November.
Image: Martin Rickett
Eoin Doyle (centre) celebrates for Swindon back in November.
Eoin Doyle (centre) celebrates for Swindon back in November.
Image: Martin Rickett

EOIN DOYLE HELPED keep Swindon Town at the of League One after he struck a double against Scunthorpe to take his goal tally for this season to 25.

The Dubliner returned to the club from Bradford City at the end of January after his thoroughly successful loan spell during the first half of the campaign led to him being recalled by his parent club.

Doyle scored 23 times but his last appearance for Swindon came on New Years’ Day, after which he went back to Bradford.

The striker played just four times for the Bantams before a deal was struck to take him back to the County Ground.

After failing to find the net in his last four outings for Swindon, Doyle rediscovered his Midas touch in front of goal with a brace either side of half-time to edge out Scunthorpe.

 

Scunthorpe, naturally, pushed for an equaliser in the final quarter of the game and Doyle made the most of it, finding a way in behind to finish cleverly with a dink over goalkeeper Rory Watson.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

