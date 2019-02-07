This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday's horse racing meetings in Britain cancelled following equine flu outbreak

Thurles Racecourse has confirmed that its meeting will go ahead as planned on Thursday.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 9:02 AM
24 minutes ago 241 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4481099
Ayr Racecourse: one of the two affected tracks (file photo).
Ayr Racecourse: one of the two affected tracks (file photo).
Ayr Racecourse: one of the two affected tracks (file photo).

ALL RACE MEETINGS in Britain on Thursday have been cancelled following an outbreak of equine flu.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced the move late on Wednesday in a bid to curb any further spread of the infectious disease after three vaccinated horses in an active yard tested positive.

As other horses from the same yard raced at both Ayr and Ludlow on Wednesday, there is a risk that others may have been exposed to the flu. Several Irish trainers had runners at the tracks in question.

Cards scheduled for Huntingdon, Doncaster, Ffos Las and Chelmsford City on Thursday were cancelled by the BHA. However, Thurles Racecourse has confirmed that its meeting will go ahead as planned with the first race off at 1.15pm. 

“The fact that the cases have been identified in vaccinated horses presents a cause for significant concern over welfare and the potential spread of the disease and the action to cancel racing has been viewed as necessary in order to restrict, as far as possible, the risk of further spread of the disease,” the BHA explained in a statement.

“The BHA has worked quickly to identify which yards could have potentially been exposed today and identify the further actions required. The BHA is presently communicating with yards potentially exposed to ensure appropriate quarantine and biosecurity measures are put in place and horse movements restricted to avoid possible further spread of the disease.

“The full extent of potential exposure is unknown and we are working quickly to understand as much as we can to assist our decision making.” 

A further update from the BHA is expected on Thursday.

