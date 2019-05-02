O'Sullivan aiming at high benchmark after smashing through this season's targets

‘I MIGHT NEED to be more optimistic,‘ says Eric O’Sullivan with a self-depreciating laugh.

He’s on the subject of goal-setting, because – frankly – he has smashed through every personal target set in front of him this past year.

O'Sullivan making a carry against Zebre this season. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

Entering his second year in Ulster’s academy, the Dublin native set what now looks like an incredibly modest bar. His short-term mid-summer outlook centred around getting to train with the seniors and, from there, building himself up in search of five appearances with the red hand on his chest.

He completed that before September turned to October and sitting in Dublin for media duties in the name of Ulster’s main sponsor Kingspan last week, he ought to boast about his 23 caps, six of them in the Heineken Champions Cup.

O’Sullivan’s push for caps was, as is always the case in rugby, aided by injury. Kyle McCall’s misfortune was his gain, but after impressing with his insatiable work-rate, he took stock, reset his goals and promptly blasted through them too.

By Christmas, his name was one of just two to pass the lips of Joe Schmidt when the Kiwi was asked to offer hope for beyond his own tenure as Ireland head coach. For O’Sullivan it’s still crazy talk. He’ll accept the slap on the back, but he’s not yet ready to slide ‘Japan 2019′ in among his target range.

“That was a total shock,” the smiling O’Sullivan says of Schmidt’s compliment.

“No contact or anything (beforehand), but it’s flattering when you get that kind of namecheck. He’s obviously a great coach and to know you’re on his radar in any way is pretty special.

“I think my (Templeogue College) principal might have been at it (the Phillips manager of the year presentation) and she text me… it was pretty special, yeah.”

Eric O'Sullivan will play a key role for Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I know myself, I’m focused on playing well for Ulster week in week out, if that gets me anywhere else I’m happy for that to happen. It’s just about playing hard and getting results for Ulster.”

Playing hard has certainly been at the core of O’Sullivan’s rise and he has consistently hit high marks in tackle count and ruck involvements, while as a former back row, his skill-set has allowed Dan McFarland more variety emerging from his pack.

When it comes to improvements, though, he has lofty goals indeed. Scrummaging can always be improved, he insists – “if you think you’ve made it you’ll get punished pretty quick” – but in open play he is working towards the benchmark set by Lions props from his native province.

“Breakdown work, if I can get to a stage when my breakdown is like Tadhg Furlong then it will be good for me and Ulster,” says the 23-year-old.