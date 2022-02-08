Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Eriksen knew he would play football again two days after cardiac arrest

The midfielder trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 11:36 AM
50 minutes ago 536 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5676804
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Christian Eriksen says he knew he would play football again just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s Euro 2020 as he starts a new chapter of his career with Brentford.

The Denmark playmaker collapsed on the pitch against Finland in June and on the way to hospital in Copenhagen he told his wife Sabrina that he would probably never play football again.

But the 29-year-old was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and doctors gave him hope he could return to the sport.

Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter Milan because rules do not permit footballers fitted with the device to play in Italy but he signed for Premier League side Brentford on the final day of the January transfer window.

mch-arena-herning-denmark-28th-mar-2021-christian-eriksen-of-denmark-during-denmark-and-moldova-on-mch-arena-herning-denmark-kim-pricecsmalamy-live-news Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to club media for the first time on Monday, he said: “On the way to the hospital I told Sabrina I may as well leave my boots here.

“It changed two days later. It was in the moment. I recognised what happened to me later on that night and the next few days.

“Then all the tests started and all the knowledge started to come in and all the questions were being asked ‘Can I do this? Can I do that?’ and listen to the doctors.”

Eriksen, who has signed a contract until the end of the season, said he had many tests to assess how his heart was reacting to physical training but the results were positive.

“Then, every month I could really push it and then I could play,” he said. “But the feeling of getting to hear from the doctors that even with an ICD there are no limits and with your condition there are no limits… it just depends on the diagnosis and how you feel about it.”

The former Tottenham midfielder has not played since the incident last year but has recently been training with the youth team at another of his previous clubs, Ajax.

Eriksen said the long lay-off had been frustrating and it had been difficult even to watch matches.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The first few months you can’t really do anything,” he said. “You have to let it heal and let it wait and let it settle so you don’t really do anything and then ever since the last four months really started doing the rehab programme.”

He added: “Lately, a few months ago I started coming back. I touched a ball, I’m on a football pitch, smelled the grass, football boots, then everything starts coming back, the excitement to watch games, to be in the stadium, to be involved with the team.”

Manager Thomas Frank, who has hailed Eriksen as potentially Brentford’s “greatest signing” said last week he hoped the player would be in action within “weeks”.

The midfielder, who trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday, said he felt “very good” but that it would take time to get match-fit.

“Condition-wise and strength-wise I am in a very good place,” he said. “It’s only the football touch that needs to come back and really the game minutes and the training minutes to get up to speed.

“I feel very good but we’ll see with training how it feels, how it develops and how my body reacts.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie