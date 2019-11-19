This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Linfield swoop for Ethan Boyle after defender's release by Shamrock Rovers

‘I know our supporters will give Ethan a warm welcome to the club and I look forward to working with him,’ says manager David Healy.

By David Sneyd Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 12:17 PM
Linfield's Ethan Boyle.
Image: Twitter/Linfield
Linfield's Ethan Boyle.
Linfield's Ethan Boyle.
Image: Twitter/Linfield

LINFIELD HAVE COMPLETED the signing of defender Ethan Boyle following his release from Shamrock Rovers.

The 22-year-old has agreed a one-and-a-half-year deal at Windsor Park with Blues manager David Healy hailing the club for acting swiftly to beat other suitors.

Boyle will link up with his new team-mates in January and Healy is excited at the prospect of the Wexford native’s arrival.

“Our recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown and I have watched Ethan on a regular basis and we believe he can make a significant contribution to the club,” Healy said.

“He’s a much sought after player and I want to thank the club’s team committee for their backing in helping to bring Ethan to the club.
I know our supporters will give Ethan a warm welcome to the club and I look forward to working with him when he joins up with us for training.”

Boyle added: “I’m delighted to be joining Linfield. The manager and Willie McKeown have made me feel very welcome and at home here. The facilities are really impressive and I’m really looking forward to getting started when the transfer window opens in the new year.

“It’s an exciting new challenge for me. Linfield are a very big club on this island and I expect in the new year the team will be challenging for major silverware and I just want to contribute to what I hope will be a successful end of the season for the club.”

