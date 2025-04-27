Chris Eubank Jr reuniting with father ‘worth its weight in gold’ – Conor Benn

CHRIS EUBANK JR reuniting with his father was “worth its weight in gold”, a sporting Conor Benn said following his painful defeat in their middleweight bout.

Eubank Jr settled his public dispute with his father, who attended the 35-year-old’s 12-round middleweight clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite branding his son a “disgrace” for a February egg-slap on Benn and not speaking to him in “years”, the pair were together as Chris Jr upheld the Eubank family name over the Benns with victory by a unanimous decision.

Conor Benn, whose father Nigel lost to and drew with Eubank Sr in the 1990s, showed grace in defeat at the post-fight press conference.

“I looked at Chris Sr, I grabbed him by the neck and I said, ‘Mate, I’m so happy that you’re here’,” the 28-year-old said.

“Because aside from everything else, all the noise, the promotion and the fight, your relationship with your dad never goes, that’s always there, it’s long-standing.

“If this has brought those two together, then it’s worth its weight in gold.”

The Eubanks arrive in style 🔥#EubankBenn | Tonight | Live on Sky Sports Box Office 📲 Watch here: https://t.co/QPsLr60FPV pic.twitter.com/rrsWl1wkhn — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 26, 2025

The rivalry between the sons spanned two and a half years after their first fight in 2022, which was cancelled following two failed drug tests by Benn, sparking a war of words.

Nigel Benn, by Conor’s side in the build-up to Saturday’s bout and in his corner on fight night, hoped his son would avenge his own loss to Eubank Sr.

The younger Benn admitted after the defeat: “It’s hurt me, no-one likes to lose, whether it was a close fight or not, it’s not good enough for me.

“Winning the heart of the public is not enough, I want to win. I made sacrifices which were hard to make and I need to do better.”

Victorious Eubank Jr said after the bout: “The fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out another soul and spirit – and that’s what we both showed tonight.”

He did not attend the press conference after visiting hospital for checks, although a statement by promoter Boxxer released on Sunday allayed any fears about his health.

It read: “Chris is doing well and currently resting. There is no truth to the rumours regarding a broken jaw.

“As part of his standard post-fight protocol, Chris went to hospital for precautionary checks to monitor his vitals and ensure everything is in order.

“They take these measures very seriously, given everything they have experienced in the past.

“This process is something they now prioritise after every fight.

“Chris and Conor gave absolutely everything in what was the biggest legacy fight of all time. With their fathers standing proudly behind them, it was a moment that will forever be stamped in sporting history.”

There is a chance the pair may fight again, after the fighters agreed to an optional rematch clause before the bout.