No decision made on rearranged Euro 2020 name as Uefa apologise for 'tweet sent by mistake'

The European football body said earlier that Euro 2020 would keep its name despite being played in 2021.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Mar 2020, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,222 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5053220
Euro 2020 has been postponed until next year.
NO DECISION HAS yet been made on the name of the rearranged Euro 2020.

Uefa tweeted earlier today, insisting that the delayed tournament will retain its original Euro 2020 name, but the European football body moved to clear up any confusion this evening.

“With apologies for the earlier error, to be clear no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged Euro to be held in 2021,” a new tweet reads.

“The earlier tweet was sent by mistake.”

Screenshot 2020-03-20 at 19.04.02 Source: Uefa Euro 2020 Twitter.

Uefa announced on Tuesday that it has had to postpone the tournament by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought a halt to football leagues across the world.

The governing body decided to prioritise club football over the international game by moving the Euros to 2021 to allow domestic leagues to be completed.

An earlier article, which was tweeted out, confirmed that Uefa hoped the calendar is the only thing that needs to change, with the 12 host countries and the name remaining the same.

It read: “We trust that all of our venues will remain the same, ensuring the tournament remains true to its original vision: staging a truly Europe-wide event that befits the Euro’s 60th birthday. The tournament will still be known as Uefa Euro 2020.”

The link does not work now, and while all of that was cleared as a mistake, it remains unclear when the football season will return — or even if the campaign will be allowed to finish.

While Uefa is aiming to have it wrapped up by 30 June, it has set up a group to explore and weigh their options as they wait on further developments regarding the spread of Covid-19.

Coronavirus has claimed more than 8,770 lives worldwide from over 209,000 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, according to World Health Organisation figures.

