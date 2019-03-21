This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Euro 2020 qualifiers kicked off in nightmare fashion for Scotland this afternoon

Kazakhstan are setting the pace in Group I.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 5,003 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4554303

THURSDAY AFTERNOON BROUGHT the beginning of the Euro 2020 qualifiers and Alex McLeish’s Scotland were on the wrong end of a storming start from Kazakhstan.

The hosts in Astana lead 2-0 at the interval after catching Scotland’s defence cold twice in the opening 10 minutes.

A simple sixth minute clip over the top set Yuriy Pertsukh in on goal. And while Scottish defenders looked around hoping to see a flag, Pertsukh slammed a brilliant left-footed half-volley into the top corner.

Yan Vorogovskiy slid in the second after 10 minutes, getting on the end of a nicely-weighted through-ball.

