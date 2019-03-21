The Euro 2020 qualifiers kicked off in nightmare fashion for Scotland this afternoon

THURSDAY AFTERNOON BROUGHT the beginning of the Euro 2020 qualifiers and Alex McLeish’s Scotland were on the wrong end of a storming start from Kazakhstan.
The hosts in Astana lead 2-0 at the interval after catching Scotland’s defence cold twice in the opening 10 minutes.
A simple sixth minute clip over the top set Yuriy Pertsukh in on goal. And while Scottish defenders looked around hoping to see a flag, Pertsukh slammed a brilliant left-footed half-volley into the top corner.
What a way to begin the Road to #Euro2020! 💥— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 21, 2019
And what a way to get your 1st International Goal! 👏
Stunning finish from Yuri Pertsukh!#KAZvSCO #Euro2020 #VMSport pic.twitter.com/P4FRDrqUYH
Yan Vorogovskiy slid in the second after 10 minutes, getting on the end of a nicely-weighted through-ball.
👌👌👌— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 21, 2019
Lovely through ball here to put Kazakhstan 2-0 up vs Scotland! #KAZvSCO #Euro2020 #VMSport pic.twitter.com/s68wX2Hh31
Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Soundcloud subscription code
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (9)