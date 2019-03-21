The Euro 2020 qualifiers kicked off in nightmare fashion for Scotland this afternoon

THURSDAY AFTERNOON BROUGHT the beginning of the Euro 2020 qualifiers and Alex McLeish’s Scotland were on the wrong end of a storming start from Kazakhstan.

The hosts in Astana lead 2-0 at the interval after catching Scotland’s defence cold twice in the opening 10 minutes.

A simple sixth minute clip over the top set Yuriy Pertsukh in on goal. And while Scottish defenders looked around hoping to see a flag, Pertsukh slammed a brilliant left-footed half-volley into the top corner.

What a way to begin the Road to #Euro2020! 💥



And what a way to get your 1st International Goal! 👏



Stunning finish from Yuri Pertsukh!#KAZvSCO #Euro2020 #VMSport pic.twitter.com/P4FRDrqUYH — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 21, 2019

Yan Vorogovskiy slid in the second after 10 minutes, getting on the end of a nicely-weighted through-ball.

