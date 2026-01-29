Here's who has qualified for the Europa League knockouts - and who they can face in the next round

AND SO ENDS the Europa League, er, League Phase.

Aston Villa’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over RB Salzburg means they finished second in the table and skip right to the last-16, while Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros, Nottingham Forest and Celtic have progressed to the knockout round play-off for the right to join Villa et al in the last-16.

Here’s the full list of the top eight sides who have progressed directly to the last-16, and therefore get to skip the play-off round:

Lyon

Aston Villa

Midtylland

Real Betis

Porto

Braga

Freiburg

Evan Ferguon’s Roma

Meanwhile, here are the next 16 sides finishing from 9th to 24th, who will go to the play-off round:

Genk

Bologna

Stuttgart

Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros

Nottingham Forest

Viktoria Plzen

Crvena Zvezda

Celta Vigo

PAOK

Lille

Fenerbahce

Panathinaikos

Celtic

Ludogorets

Dinamo Zagreb

Brann

Rangers are among the 12 teams who have been eliminated.

While there will be a draw at Uefa HQ tomorrow, 30 January at 12pm to determine the precise pairings, here are each side’s potential opponents in the next two knockout rounds. These are based on each side’s respective league finishes.

Knockout round play-off – potential pairings

Celtic or Ludogrets vs Stuttgart or Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros

Stuttgart or Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros Fenerbahce or Panathinaikos vs Nottingham Forest or Viktoria Plzen

Nottingham Forest or Viktoria Plzen Dinamo Zagreb or Brann vs Genk or Bologna

Genk or Bologna PAOK or Lille vs Crvena Zvezda or Celta Vigo

And the winners of these ties will feed into the last-16 proper as follows:

Last-16 – potential pairings