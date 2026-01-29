Here's who has qualified for the Europa League knockouts - and who they can face in the next round

Aston Villa’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over RB Salzburg means they finished second in the table and skip right to the last-16, while Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros, Nottingham Forest and Celtic have progressed to the knockout round play-off for the right to join Villa et al in the last-16.
Here’s the full list of the top eight sides who have progressed directly to the last-16, and therefore get to skip the play-off round:
Lyon
Aston Villa
Midtylland
Real Betis
Porto
Braga
Freiburg
Evan Ferguon’s Roma
Meanwhile, here are the next 16 sides finishing from 9th to 24th, who will go to the play-off round:
Genk
Bologna
Stuttgart
Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros
Nottingham Forest
Viktoria Plzen
Crvena Zvezda
Celta Vigo
PAOK
Lille
Fenerbahce
Panathinaikos
Celtic
Ludogorets
Dinamo Zagreb
Brann
Rangers are among the 12 teams who have been eliminated.
While there will be a draw at Uefa HQ tomorrow, 30 January at 12pm to determine the precise pairings, here are each side’s potential opponents in the next two knockout rounds. These are based on each side’s respective league finishes.
Knockout round play-off – potential pairings
Celtic or Ludogrets vs Stuttgart or Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros
Fenerbahce or Panathinaikos vs Nottingham Forest or Viktoria Plzen
Dinamo Zagreb or Brann vs Genk or Bologna
PAOK or Lille vs Crvena Zvezda or Celta Vigo
And the winners of these ties will feed into the last-16 proper as follows:
Last-16 – potential pairings
Porto vs Celtic/Ludogrets/Stuttgart/Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros
Braga vs Celtic/Ludogrets/Stuttgart/Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros
Midtylland vs Fenerbahce/Panathinaikos/Nottingham Forest/Viktoria Plzen
Real Betis vs Fenerbahce/Panathinaikos/Nottingham Forest/Viktoria Plzen
Freiburg vs Dinamo Zagreb/Brann/Genk/Bologna
Evan Ferguson’s Roma vs Dinamo Zagreb/Brann/Genk/Bologna
Aston Villa vs Lille/PAOK/Celta Vigo/Crvena Zvezda
