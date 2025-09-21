Torres on the double but Rashford benched for being late as Barcelona cruise past Getafe

Selected European results

Spain

Barcelona 3-0 Getafe

Mallorca 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Italy

Inter Milan 2-1 Sassuolo

Lazio 0-1 Roma

Torino 0-3 Atalanta

Fiorentina 1-2 Como

Cremonese 0-0 Parma

Germany

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Borussia Moenchengladbach

France

Monaco 5-2 Metz

Marseille P-P PSG

******

FERRAN TORRES STRUCK twice as Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 in LaLiga amid reports Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting line-up after being late for training.

Rashford, who scored twice for Barca in their midweek Champions League win at Newcastle, is reported to have turned up late to a training session on Sunday morning before the game and was dropped to the bench before appearing as a half-time substitute.

Torres fired a first-half double and Dani Olmo struck after the break to lift Hansi Flick’s side to within two points of leaders Real Madrid. Rashford provided a measure of apology by assisting Olmo’s game-sealing goal.

Atletico Madrid’s stuttering start to the season continued in a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday in which their striker Julian Alvarez missed a penalty.

Advertisement

Diego Simeone’s side, reduced to 10 men after Alexander Sorloth’s red card, took the lead through Conor Gallagher but Vedat Muriqi levelled in the 85th minute for the hosts.

The draw leaves Atletico 12th, having won just one of their first five league matches.

In Italy, Inter Milan followed up on a positive start in the Champions League by beating Sassuolo 2-1 on Sunday to put their Serie A season back on track.

Federico Dimarco and Carlos Augusto scored Inter’s goals in a largely humdrum encounter at the San Siro which ended with Cristian Chivu’s team creeping into the top half of the table with six points from four matches.

Earlier, Evan Ferguson tasted victory in his first experience of Roma’s city derby with Lazio.

Meanwhile, Nikola Krstovic fired a first-half double and Kamaldeen Sulemana was also on target before the break as Atalanta won 3-0 at Torino to climb up to fifth place.

Jayden Addai’s stoppage-time strike sealed Como their second league win of the season, 2-1 at Fiorentina and Cremonese were held 0-0 at home by Parma.

In Germany, Karim Adeyemi’s first half strike gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg on Sunday, putting them just two points behind German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Looking to bounce back after letting a two-goal lead slip deep into stoppage time in Tuesday’s 4-4 Champions League draw at Juventus, Dortmund were dominant, rarely giving the visitors a sniff of the opposing penalty box.

The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes when Adeyemi curled a shot inside the near post from 25 yards out after Marcel Sabitzer forced Wolfsburg into an error.

Dortmund had scored 17 goals and let in just one in their past four home matches against Wolfsburg – all victories – but Adeyemi’s goal was all they needed this time around.

Oliver Burke bagged a hat-trick as Union Berlin brought Eintracht Frankfurt crashing back down to earth following their 5-1 thumping of Galatasaray in midweek, with a shock 4-3 win away.

Bayer Leverkusen gave up points for a third time in four matches this season as Haris Tabakovic’s injury time equaliser gave Borussia Moenchengladbach their first goal of the campaign and a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

There were few chances in a match between the two Bundesliga sides to have already sacked a coach this season.

The hosts fired Erik ten Hag after just two league games and Gladbach let former Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane go on Monday after managing a solitary point from their first three matches.

Holding a one-goal lead after Malik Tillman’s 70th-minute volley, Leverkusen looked on track for their second win of the season until Tabakovic rose high to head in a set piece in the third minute of stoppage time.

In France, tonight’s clash between PSG and Marseille was postponed ahead of kick-off as a precaution because of a flood warning in France. The game will now go ahead tomorrow night, where it will clash with the Ballon D’Or ceremony in Paris.

Monaco bounced back from their 4-1 midweek Champions League defeat in Brugge with three late goals to beat Metz 5-2.

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, who scored his first Monaco goal on Thursday, came off the bench for the start of the second half to fire a double as Adi Hutter’s side climbed level on points with PSG at the top of the table.

– © AFP 2025, with reporting by PA