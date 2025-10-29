REPUBLIC OF IRELAND boss Heimir Hallgrimsson is facing a fresh injury crisis after Evan Ferguson was forced off while playing for AS Roma on Wednesday evening.
The 21-year-old was handed his first Serie A start in five weeks by manager Gian Piero Gasperini, but had to be substituted after just seven minutes against Parma.
Ferguson was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle in the opening minute at the Stadio Olimpico, and after trying to run off the injury, was replaced by on-loan Aston Villa star Leon Bailey.
Hallgrimsson, who is due to name his Ireland squad on 6 November ahead of the final World Cup qualification double-header with Portugal and Hungary, now faces an anxious wait for an update on the striker’s fitness.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Evan Ferguson forced off injured after just seven minutes of Roma's Serie A clash
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND boss Heimir Hallgrimsson is facing a fresh injury crisis after Evan Ferguson was forced off while playing for AS Roma on Wednesday evening.
The 21-year-old was handed his first Serie A start in five weeks by manager Gian Piero Gasperini, but had to be substituted after just seven minutes against Parma.
Ferguson was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle in the opening minute at the Stadio Olimpico, and after trying to run off the injury, was replaced by on-loan Aston Villa star Leon Bailey.
Hallgrimsson, who is due to name his Ireland squad on 6 November ahead of the final World Cup qualification double-header with Portugal and Hungary, now faces an anxious wait for an update on the striker’s fitness.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
evan ferguson Injury blow Soccer