Evan Ferguson forced off injured after just seven minutes of Roma's Serie A clash

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND boss Heimir Hallgrimsson is facing a fresh injury crisis after Evan Ferguson was forced off while playing for AS Roma on Wednesday evening.

The 21-year-old was handed his first Serie A start in five weeks by manager Gian Piero Gasperini, but had to be substituted after just seven minutes against Parma.

Ferguson was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle in the opening minute at the Stadio Olimpico, and after trying to run off the injury, was replaced by on-loan Aston Villa star Leon Bailey.

Hallgrimsson, who is due to name his Ireland squad on 6 November ahead of the final World Cup qualification double-header with Portugal and Hungary, now faces an anxious wait for an update on the striker’s fitness.