Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 February 2022
Advertisement

17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut

Evan Ferguson came off the bench during Brighton’s defeat by Burnley.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 4:57 PM
53 minutes ago 11,469 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5687931
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

17-YEAR-OLD Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson has made his Premier League debut today.

The teenager came off the bench in the 68th minute of Brighton’s 3-0 loss to Burnley.

It continues the Dubliner’s rapid rise to the top level.

He memorably made his senior debut for Bohemians aged 14 in a friendly against Chelsea before becoming the youngest player to make a league appearance in the club’s history, when he featured against Derry City in September 2019.

Ferguson, whose father Barry played as the defender in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers and Longford, subsequently joined Brighton in January 2021 aged 16, and his progress has continued since then.

Before today, he already had three senior appearances under his belt, making his debut in the EFL Cup last August, in addition to featuring twice in the FA Cup since the turn of the year.

He has also featured five times for Ireland at U21 level, with boss Jim Crawford hailing him as “mature beyond his years”

And with another talented young Irish striker, Adam Idah, recently ruled out for the season, the youngster could force his way into Stephen Kenny’s plans later in the year if he continues to progress well. 

The match itself saw Wout Weghorst fire his first Premier League goal as relegation-threatened Burnley climbed off the bottom of the table with a resounding 3-0 success.

Netherlands striker Weghorst – a £12million January signing from German club Wolfsburg following Chris Wood’s departure to Newcastle – set the Clarets on course for a first win in 12 top-flight games with a clinical finish.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Josh Brownhill’s deflected drive doubled the visitors’ advantage before Aaron Lennon’s second-half strike sealed a stunning scoreline at the Amex Stadium.

Success on the south coast was only a second top-flight victory of a difficult season for the struggling Clarets’ – and a first away from Turf Moor.

The overdue triumph lifts Sean Dyche’s side above Norwich on goal difference and leaves them five points from safety, albeit with games in hand on their rivals.

Additional reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie