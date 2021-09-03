'He certainly doesn’t look out of place' - Crawford says 16-year-old Ferguson is ready for U21s stage

PLAYERS DON’T REALLY get fast-tracked into U21 squads just to make up the numbers, so believe Jim Crawford when he says that 16-year-old Evan Ferguson is firmly part of his plans.

Ferguson is one of six new players included in Crawford’s squad for the European U21 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg, and the manager says the former Bohemians man has shown enough over the past week of training to suggest he is ready to play at this level.

Ferguson, who at the age of just 14 made his senior league debut for Bohemians and memorably featured in a friendly game against Chelsea, made the move across the water to join Brighton and Hove Albion last January.

And Crawford thinks that transfer has already helped the talented young attacker kick on again.

He recently made his first-team debut for Brighton in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City, while he has also made a superb start to the new Premier League 2 season, scoring in each of his three appearances for the Seagulls so far.

Ferguson featured in a friendly against Chelsea at the age of just 14. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It was only a matter of time before he was going to get a move to the UK and he’s at a great club with great coaches and I think he’s developed even more since he’s been over there,” Crawford says.

“Seeing him in training, we’ve done a few exercises for strikers and he’s been clinical. We’ve played a few 11 v 11 games. He certainly doesn’t look out of place. I’d have no qualms (playing him). For somebody so young, he’s mature, he’s physically well able for this age group. He’s a great size and he’s mature beyond his years, the way he plays the game.

“Everybody that I brought here, I’d have no qualms about throwing them in if needed and Evan’s no different.”

Ireland have been handed a tough start to their qualifying campaign, taking on Bosnia in Zenica today [KO 3.30pm], before travelling to play Luxembourg on Tuesday.

And Crawford, who is heading into his first full campaign as manager, senses the squad will take inspiration from the performance of Stephen Kenny’s senior side in their 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Wednesday, which included a number of young players who recently made the jump from U21s football.

“Bosnia will want to win the match as much as we do. The pressure is on but this is what U21s football is about, players learn from these pressure situations, whether you’re playing away to Bosnia, away to Montenegro or home in Tallaght Stadium against the likes of Italy or Sweden.

It’s a stepping stone for the players… They looked at the game (against Portugal) in this very room and I know for a fact they’ve taken inspiration from those who were involved in the campaign last year and maybe one or two of them could be saying ‘that could be me next year’, for the next campaign, the European campaign.

“If you do well in the 21s, Stephen is always asking questions about players – what way they train, how they play. You play well with the 21s and straight away you are on the radar.

“You go back to your club and you perform well with your club, who knows? There are opportunities there for you where Stephen could call you up. But the thing is, you’ve got to be ready. And for me, how you are ready is you are playing well with your club.

“But certainly, looking at that (Portugal) game with so many lads involved, you can’t help but say there are opportunities here for everyone in the room who was watching the game.”

