Injury rules Ireland striker Adam Idah out for the rest of the season

IRISH STRIKER ADAM Idah won’t play again this season.

A knee injury ruled Idah out of Norwich City’s defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend.

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Liverpool, Norwich manager Dean Smith revealed this morning that the 21-year-old has undergone surgery on a meniscus issue.

“Adam will be out for the season, so that’s a big blow for us,” said Smith, whose side are four points adrift of 17th-placed Newcastle United as they bid to stave off relegation.

