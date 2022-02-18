Membership : Access or Sign Up
Injury rules Ireland striker Adam Idah out for the rest of the season

The 21-year-old has undergone knee, Norwich City manager Dean Smith confirmed this morning.

By Paul Dollery Friday 18 Feb 2022
Sidelined: Norwich City's Irish striker Adam Idah.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH STRIKER ADAM Idah won’t play again this season.

A knee injury ruled Idah out of Norwich City’s defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend.

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Liverpool, Norwich manager Dean Smith revealed this morning that the 21-year-old has undergone surgery on a meniscus issue. 

“Adam will be out for the season, so that’s a big blow for us,” said Smith, whose side are four points adrift of 17th-placed Newcastle United as they bid to stave off relegation.

More to follow…

Paul Dollery
