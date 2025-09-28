Evan Ferguson comes off bench to help Roma join Napoli at top of Serie A

ROMA JOINED NAPOLI at the top of Serie A after beating Verona 2-0 ahead of the reigning champions’ hotly-anticipated clash with AC Milan.

Artem Dovbyk started in place of Evan Ferguson and nodded home his first goal of the season early on at the Stadio Olimpico before being replaced by the Republic of Ireland international with 60 minutes played.

Advertisement

Ferguson made an important impact on 79 minutes when his driving run into the box down the left led to a cross deflecting into the path of Matias Soule to ensure that Roma would move up to second on 12 points with 11 minutes remaining.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, who host Lille in the Europa League on Thursday, are behind Napoli on goal difference after a bitty performance in gloriously sunny Rome.

“A number of players were having difficulties as it was the first time this season we’ve played three games in a week and not everyone recovered fully,” said Gasperini to DAZN.

“We had problems that we’ve not had in other games, you could see that some players were not at their sharpest… we struggled more than we should have done.”

Verona are 16th on three points and yet to win this season but Paolo Zanetti’s team performed well and should have been level in the 28th minute, when Gift Orban somehow hit the bar when presented with a chance to score from less than six yards out in front of an open goal.

One of Napoli or Milan will be top of the division come Sunday night with a draw at the San Siro enough for Antonio Conte’s league leaders to hold on to top spot.