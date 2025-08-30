Evan Ferguson grabs first Roma assist, Real Madrid fight back to maintain perfect start

EVAN FERGUSON TURNED in another encouraging performance for Roma this evening, capping it with his first assist in a 1-0 win over promoted Pisa.

The Republic of Ireland striker caught the eye on his Serie A debut last weekend, and set up the only goal of the game in Tuscany this evening.

Roma continued their positive start to life under Gian Piero Gasperini with a narrow win, Matias Soule deciding a tough contest nine minutes after half-time.

Soule stroked home Ferguson’s lay-off to give Roma a perfect six points, level with Napoli — who lead on goal difference — and Cremonese.

The Argentine had the ball in the net for a second time shortly after opening the scoring, but he was denied a brace from the raucous Arena Garibaldi when he was spotted handling the ball before shooting past Adrian Semper.

Ferguson is due to report for international duty next week, having been named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad for Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers.

Andre-Frank Anguissa was the hero for Napoli with the last-gasp winner which gave the Serie A champions a 1-0 success over Cagliari.

Cameroon midfielder Anguissa struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time just as it looked like Antonio Conte’s team would fail to break down dogged Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli are set to sign Rasmus Hojland from Manchester United with the Denmark striker landing in Italy on Saturday ahead of an initial one-season loan move which will be made permanent.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid claimed a third straight La Liga victory with a 2-1 triumph over Real Mallorca on Saturday to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior scored in quick succession for Los Blancos after Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi had opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso’s Madrid also had three more goals ruled out as they continued to improve following the coach’s arrival at the start of the summer.

After competing in the Club World Cup this summer and not having much of a pre-season, winning all their games before the first international break is an impressive feat for Alonso.

The former Bayer Leverkusen coach brought Vinicius Junior and Trent Alexander-Arnold back into the starting line-up after both began last weekend’s win at Real Oviedo on the bench.

Kylian Mbappe, who has started the season in fine form with three league goals, thought he had broken the deadlock early on after a fine pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold but was judged to be offside.

Mallorca took a surprise lead after 18 minutes when Vedat Muriqi used his shoulder to divert a corner past Thibaut Courtois.

It was the first goal Madrid had conceded in La Liga this season after two clean sheets in their opening victories.

Alonso’s side responded with two goals in under two minutes.

Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Alaves, leaving them without a win in their first three La Liga matches.

For the third consecutive game Diego Simeone’s side spurned a lead after his son Giuliano Simeone sent the team ahead early on. Carlos Vicente levelled from the spot.

Earlier, and make it two wins from two to start their Bundesliga title defence.

Harry Kane, on his 100th Bayern appearance, created the opener in the 28th minute, floating in a delightful, chipped cross for Serge Gnabry to head home.

Luis Diaz, who missed a sitter just two minutes in, made up for that mistake by adding Bayern’s second, turning in Konrad Laimer’s cutback from close range in first-half injury time.

Having put six goals past RB Leipzig a week ago, Bayern looked on track for another thumping win when Michael Olise wrong-footed the Augsburg defence to coolly score his side’s third in the 48th minute.

The hosts pulled one back on 53 minutes, however, Kristijan Jakic finding the bottom corner with a controlled volley.

With 14 minutes still to play, Mert Komur threaded the ball into the far corner to give Augusburg belief of an unlikely comeback.

The match continued into a 10th minute of stoppage time but Bayern held off their Bavarian rivals.

Bayer Leverkusen let a two-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 at 10-man Werder Bremen, denying new coach Erik ten Hag his first league win in charge.

