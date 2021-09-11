Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 11 September 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland U21 international scores 8th and 9th goals of the season

Anthony Scully also registered three assists as Lincoln thrashed Cambridge.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 6:23 PM
54 minutes ago 2,371 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5546994
Anthony Scully (file pic).
Image: PA
Anthony Scully (file pic).
Anthony Scully (file pic).
Image: PA

ANTHONY SCULLY continued his fine start to the season with two goals and three assists in League One today.

The ex-Ireland U21 international was key as Lincoln won 5-1 against a Cambridge side that included veteran Irish star Wes Hoolahan, who produced an assist for his side’s consolation goal.

Stephen Kenny has not been afraid to call up League One-based players in his squad before, and 23-year-old attacker Scully has certainly done himself no harm in that regard with recent displays.

Elsewhere, Eoin Doyle scored his fourth goal in 10 appearances, as Bolton beat Ipswich 5-2.

Kieran Sadlier scored from the penalty spot after fellow Irish player Chiedozie Ogbene was fouled, but they could not prevent Rotherham from suffering a 4-2 loss at home to Fleetwood.

Former Irish underage international Shane McLoughlin was on target for Morecambe amid their 4-3 loss against AFC Wimbledon.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And finally international team-mates Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu were on opposing sides today, as Ethan Robson’s goal saw MK Dons beat Portsmouth 1-0.

There was plenty more Irish interest in the game too. For the hosts, Warren O’Hora started, while Peter Kioso came off the bench. And for their opponents, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams and Marcus Harness all started, while Ronan Curtis came off the bench.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie