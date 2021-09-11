Ex-Ireland U21 international scores 8th and 9th goals of the season

ANTHONY SCULLY continued his fine start to the season with two goals and three assists in League One today.

The ex-Ireland U21 international was key as Lincoln won 5-1 against a Cambridge side that included veteran Irish star Wes Hoolahan, who produced an assist for his side’s consolation goal.

Stephen Kenny has not been afraid to call up League One-based players in his squad before, and 23-year-old attacker Scully has certainly done himself no harm in that regard with recent displays.

Elsewhere, Eoin Doyle scored his fourth goal in 10 appearances, as Bolton beat Ipswich 5-2.

Kieran Sadlier scored from the penalty spot after fellow Irish player Chiedozie Ogbene was fouled, but they could not prevent Rotherham from suffering a 4-2 loss at home to Fleetwood.

Former Irish underage international Shane McLoughlin was on target for Morecambe amid their 4-3 loss against AFC Wimbledon.

And finally international team-mates Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu were on opposing sides today, as Ethan Robson’s goal saw MK Dons beat Portsmouth 1-0.

There was plenty more Irish interest in the game too. For the hosts, Warren O’Hora started, while Peter Kioso came off the bench. And for their opponents, Sean Raggett, Shaun Williams and Marcus Harness all started, while Ronan Curtis came off the bench.