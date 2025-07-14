Ex-Liverpool midfielder signs for Waterford

JORDAN ROSSITER has signed for Waterford, the Irish club have confirmed.

The midfielder is a former Liverpool Academy Player of the Year and made five first-team appearances for the Reds, one of which was as a substitute in the Premier League against Arsenal, having originally joined the Anfield outfit at six years of age.

Highlights of his more than 13 years at the Reds included scoring on his first-team debut as a 17-year-old during a 2014 League Cup game against Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old has also had stints at Rangers, Bury, Fleetwood Town, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Oldham Athletic, making over 100 senior appearances during his career so far.

The Liverpool native is the club’s second signing since John Coleman became manager, with Finlay Armstrong putting pen to paper last week.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers’ teenage midfielder John O’Sullivan has joined Drogheda United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Hoops academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at Bray Wanderers and has made eight league appearances for Stephen Bradley’s men this season.

Finally, Joel Bradley-Walsh has extended his contract with Finn Harps.

The 24-year-old academy graduate has become a regular in the backline since returning to the club in January, making 16 appearances this season.