Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Newcastle and England player Dyer vows to make most of second chance

The 43-year-old needs a liver transplant after being diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 10:48 AM
42 minutes ago 2,495 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5794475
Kieron Dyer (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Kieron Dyer (file pic).
Kieron Dyer (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KIERON DYER has vowed to make the most of his second chance in memory of the person who saves his life.

The 43-year-old former England midfielder needs a liver transplant after being diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a condition which scars the bile ducts and ultimately causes serious damage.

Dyer is now awaiting a phone call from the donor team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to inform him a suitable organ has become available but is acutely aware of what that would mean.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m aware I’m dependent on someone else’s misfortune giving me the chance to live a long and happy life. My greatest hope is that, whoever’s liver I get, I do that person proud.

“They encourage you to touch base with the family of your donor after your operation and that’s something I thoroughly intend to do.

“It would give me some comfort, I think, if I was in the situation of a family who had lost a loved one. They would have lost someone they have cherished and loved but through their generosity, they have given someone else the chance of a long life.

“I hope I’ll earn their legacy. I wouldn’t want to screw that up. I know how precious a second chance would be.”

Dyer, whose playing career took him to Ipswich, Newcastle, West Ham, QPR and Middlesbrough, was diagnosed with a liver condition in 2002 and PSC was detected during a routine check-up, although he was initially not expected to need a transplant until much later in life.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

However, his situation has become more pressing and he has had to put his coaching career on hold as a result.

He freely admits he was scared by the news but has since found the strength to look forward to what lies ahead after dealing with the fears of his family and friends.

Dyer said: “I am not putting bravado on, but you have to find that inner strength, not just for you, but for them. They’re worried, but I’m not worried.

“I am looking forward to it in a way. I am looking forward to being a brand new me and doing things better and quicker because I am still competitive.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie