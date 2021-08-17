Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Wallabies star Kefu 'recovering well' from stabbing during attempted burglary

Three youths allegedly broke into the Tonga coach’s home during an incident that occurred on Monday.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 12:37 PM
Toutai Kefu pictured at the 2019 World Cup.
Image: Aaron Favila
Image: Aaron Favila

TONGA COACH AND former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu has undergone surgery and was “recovering well” today after being stabbed during an attempted burglary at his Brisbane home, his family said.

The 47-year-old was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday with his wife, a son and a daughter after three youths allegedly broke into their house.

Another of Kefu’s daughters, Olivia, posted an update on social media after a 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder.

“Both Josh and Dad had their surgeries yesterday and are recovering well,” she wrote, adding that her sister Madi and mother Rachel were due to be operated on today. “Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and support, it means the absolute world to us all.”

Kefu was a powerful No. 8 who played 60 times for Australia over a seven-year international career, helping them win the World Cup in 1999.

He was appointed head coach of the Tongan national side in 2016 and steered them to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Police yesterday described his condition as “critical” after he was stabbed in the stomach, while his wife had “very, very serious lacerations to her arm”.

The 15-year-old suspect — who was tackled by neighbours at the scene — was charged with four counts of attempted murder, among a host of other offences.

A second 15-year-old was arrested after attending a Brisbane hospital with injuries, while a third person remains on the run.

 © – AFP, 2021

